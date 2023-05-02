Formula 1® and Custom Events from WSJ To Host Inaugural F1 Accelerate Summit

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Seven-time F1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Top Gun: Maverick duo Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski to join exclusive star-studded event, held in the run-up to this year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, that brings together trailblazers from the worlds of sports, entertainment and business.

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formula 1® (F1), the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, is partnering with Custom Events from WSJ, a commercial unit of Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal, to host the F1 Accelerate Summit on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Kicking off one of F1’s flagship race weekends, the invitation-only event will bring together trailblazers from the worlds of sports, entertainment and business:

  • Seven-time F1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton
  • Top Gun: Maverick duo Jerry Bruckheimer and Joseph Kosinski will discuss their F1 movie starring Brad Pitt that is entering production this summer.
  • Five-time grand slam tennis champion Maria Sharapova will join a conversation that looks at how women players are taking leading roles across the sports industry as Hollywood builds a growth business around sports-inspired content.
  • World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn will share insights on achieving peak performance and building a legacy.
  • CEO of Hello Sunshine Sarah Harden and Managing Director of F1 Academy Susie Wolff will discuss the importance of female storytelling in inspiring the next generation of athletes and leaders.
  • President and CEO of Liberty Media Gregory B. Maffei and Formula 1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali will give unique insight into what fans can expect next from F1.

View the full program for the inaugural F1 Accelerate Summit here. Confirmed participants include:

  • Sir Lewis Hamilton l Seven-time F1 World Champion
  • Gregory B. Maffei | President and CEO, Liberty Media Corporation
  • Stefano Domenicali | President and CEO, Formula 1
  • Jerry Bruckheimer | Producer
  • Joseph Kosinski | Director, Top Gun: Maverick
  • Maria Sharapova | International Tennis Icon
  • Sarah Harden | CEO, Hello Sunshine
  • Manish Pandey | Creative Director, Jiva Maya and Religion of Sports
  • Susie Wolff | Managing Director, F1 Academy
  • Zak Brown | CEO, McLaren Racing
  • Jerry Colonna | Co-Founder and CEO, Reboot.io; Author, "Reunion: Leadership and the Longing to Belong" (Nov. 2023)
  • Tom Garfinkel | Vice Chairman, President and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, and Managing Partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.Com Miami Grand Prix
  • Naomi Schiff | Formula 1 Analyst, Sky Sports
  • Gotham Chopra | Creator and Co-Founder, Religion of Sports
  • Pierfrancesco Vago | Executive Chairman of the Cruise Division, MSC Group
  • Dr. Luana Marques | Associate Professor of Psychology, Harvard Medical School; Author, "Bold Move: A 3-Step Plan to Transform Anxiety into Power"
  • Aileen McManamon | Chair, Green Sports Alliance; Founder and Managing Partner, 5T Sports Group
  • Jasmine Robinson | Managing Partner, Monarch Collective
  • Robert Smith | Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Vista Equity Partners
  • Lindsey Vonn | World Cup Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist

More panels and participants will be announced in the run-up to the event.

The F1 Accelerate Summit will be held at the Rubell Museum in Miami, Florida. To learn more about speaking, sponsorship or attendance opportunities, please contact [email protected].

This is a sponsored event created by Custom Events from WSJ, a commercial unit of Dow Jones, publisher of The Wall Street Journal. Custom Events from WSJ produces world-class custom live journalism for a global audience of decision-makers. The Wall Street Journal newsroom was not involved in the production of this event.

About Formula 1:
Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series: The 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship™ runs from March to December and spans 23 races in 21 countries across four continents. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock ( FWONA, FWONK).

About Dow Jones:
Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally. It is home to leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Investor’s Business Daily, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, OPIS and Chemical Market Analytics. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp ( NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV).

Press Contacts:
Formula 1
[email protected]

Dow Jones
Jessica Mara | Director, Communications
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNTAyMCM1NTU0Nzk4IzIwMTc2NzM=
Dow-Jones-Company.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.