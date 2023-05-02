MercadoLibre, Inc. to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MercadoLibre, Inc. ( MELI) (http://www.mercadolibre.com) intends to release financial results for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31st, 2023, on May 3rd, 2023.

The Company will host its earnings results video conference, as well as a conference call and audio webcast on May 3rd, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

In order to access our video webcast and the live audio, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ogsgojxj and register at the platform to attend the live event.

Also, to participate in our conference call, investors, analysts and the market in general may access the following link at https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe22ce8ca380645a2aa57f7d54d3e4a61 to be provided with the dial-in number and personal pin code to join the conference call.

Access to our video webcast and the live audio will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website, at http://investor.mercadolibre.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for one week following the conclusion of the conference call.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre hosts the largest online commerce and payments ecosystem in Latin America. Our efforts are centered on enabling e-commerce and digital and mobile financial service on behalf of its customers by delivering a suite of technology solutions across the complete value chain of commerce. The company is present in 18 countries including: Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru. Based on unique visitors and page views we are market leaders in each of the major countries where we are present.

Through its online commerce platform and related services, MercadoLibre provides its users with robust online commerce and payments tools that not only contribute to the development of a large and growing e-commerce community in Latin America (a region with a population of over 650 million people and one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration rates in the world), but also foster entrepreneurship and social mobility. Its main focus is to deliver compelling technological and commercial solutions that address the distinctive cultural and geographic challenges of operating an online commerce and payments platform in Latin America. For more information about MercadoLibre.com, visit: http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Investor Relations Contact:
[email protected]
http://investor.mercadolibre.com

Media Relations Contact:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODgyNDYwMSM1NTU0NzAyIzIwMjY5MDM=
MercadoLibre-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.