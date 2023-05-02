Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of digitization and network infrastructure solutions, has released its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report. This comprehensive overview details the status of the work that’s underway, indicating that Belden is on track with its progress toward the 2025 ESG goals the company announced in April 2022.

“Belden’s ESG program is an intentional part of our strategy because we care about the greater impact Belden has on the world, our team and the communities where we operate,” said Leah Tate, Senior Vice President of Human Resources. “We’ve had a longstanding reputation for doing business in a responsible and ethical manner, and it’s exciting and fulfilling to see our advancement in all areas of ESG. This process also helps us to uncover opportunities for improvement, while celebrating the amazing work of the teams who are creating innovative programs and solutions to support it. Every Belden employee contributes to helping us meet our goals, and I couldn’t be more proud of the team for their commitment to this work.”

The 2022 ESG Report restates Belden’s 2025 ESG goals and provides a narrative detailing the initiatives underway. A full chart of data is included in the report, as well as a tracker showing the measurable progress toward goals in each area. Specifically, goals related to delivery of unconscious bias training, graduations from Belden’s internship and early career leadership program, participation in company wellness programs, and responsible supply chain sourcing are reported to be ahead of schedule. Other goals, such as greenhouse gas emissions, waste diversion, use of recyclable and reusable materials in packaging, filling positions with talent developed from within, and 100% code of conduct understanding are shown to be on track for achievement by 2025.

The report also includes information regarding global organizations and initiatives that Belden has joined over the last year which align with the company’s goals and values while allowing for a broader community of perspectives in the company’s ESG work. This includes Belden’s recommitment to the UN Global Compact, the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion, the Responsible Business Alliance and the United Nations Caring for Climate Pledge.

“The ideals of ESG have always been important to Belden, which is why so many in the organization have embraced our goals and driven the progress we’re announcing in our first ESG report,” said Ashish Chand, President and CEO. “I’ve seen examples around the world, and in facilities of all sizes where we’re making great strides in renewable energy, reducing waste in our packaging, and welcoming employees to events to support their wellbeing. We’re building great talent and promoting from within, nurturing the next generation of leaders, and operating according to the highest ethics and standards. We’ll continue to learn from our experiences and reach the goals we’ve set out to accomplish due to the hard work and dedication of Belden teams everywhere.”

