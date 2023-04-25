PR Newswire
HABO, Sweden, April 25, 2023
HABO, Sweden, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The first quarter:
- Order intake was MSEK 2,179 (2,204), a decrease of -1.1% adjusted to -4.3% for currency effects of MSEK +89 and business closures of MSEK -20
- Net sales were MSEK 2,224 (1,873), an increase of +18.7% adjusted to +14.3% for currency effects of MSEK +93 and business closures of MSEK -9
- Operating profit was MSEK 244.1 (173.3), an increase of +40.9% with an operating margin of 11.0 (9.3)%
- Earnings after tax were MSEK 157.9 (119.5)
- Earnings per share were SEK 0.90 (0.68)
- Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 206.4 (-68.4)
Comments from CEO Bodil Sonesson:
The strong performance from 2022 continues in 2023 where, for the first quarter the Group delivered a great set of results. We see good growth for sustainable lighting solutions from the renovation opportunity.
An investor webcast following the Quarter 1 Report 2023 will be held on 26 April 2023 at 09:00 CET.
A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.
This disclosure contains information that Fagerhult is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 25-04-2023 14:22 CET.
CONTACT:
Disclosures may be submitted by
Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: [email protected]
Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: [email protected]
The following files are available for download:
Fagerhult, Interim Report Q1 January-March 2023
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/interim-report-q1-january-march-2023-301806812.html
SOURCE Fagerhult