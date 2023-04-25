Jewett-Cameron to close Jewett-Cameron Seed Company

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 25, 2023

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) has made the difficult decision to close its wholly-owned subsidiary Jewett-Cameron Seed Company ("JCSC") effective August 31, 2023.

JCSC processes, distributes and stores agricultural seed and is the smallest of the Company's trading subsidiaries. It reported sales of $2,359,794 and a net loss of ($517,453) in fiscal 2022.

The seed cleaning operation originally opened in 1965 and was acquired by the Company in 2000 after the bankruptcy of the prior owner. We are proud to have served the local grower community for the last 23 years.

The Company conducted a detailed strategic review of JCSC and its future prospects before deciding to close the operation. As the Portland metro continues to grow and agricultural operations are displaced, JCSC is receiving lower quantities and quality of seed for processing and experiencing less demand for its marketing and sales services. Revenues have been flat while operating costs have continued to rise. JCSC's facilities and equipment are at the end of their useful lives and maintenance costs have soared. Continuing to operate would require their replacement, and the amount of capital required is not justified by the expected return on investment.

Operations at JCSC are being wound-down effective immediately. All seed currently within the facility will be processed, but no additional seed will be accepted. Operations are expected to be finished, and the facility closed, by the end of calendar 2023. JCSC owns 11.7 acres of land and 105,000 square feet of buildings in Hillsboro, Oregon. The ultimate disposition of these assets has not been determined and will be evaluated by the Board in due course.

The closure of JCSC will not affect any of the other operations of Jewett-Cameron which are located on and operated from a separate property in North Plains.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal and pet products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

favicon.png?sn=LA80145&sd=2023-04-25 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-to-close-jewett-cameron-seed-company-301806778.html

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA80145&Transmission_Id=202304250900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA80145&DateId=20230425
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.