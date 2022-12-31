PR Newswire

First-Time Participation in the Event Highlighted by Headline Presentations and Product of the Year Award

TORONTO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) last week made a memorable first-ever appearance at the 100th annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, bringing to life its vision for preservation of creative intent across any device and winning the prestigious Product of the Year honors for a core video quality innovation.



During multiple thought leadership sessions at the four-day conference, executives from IMAX and video optimization subsidiary SSIMWAVE, a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies, discussed how the ability to bring IMAX experiences to new screens can benefit content creators, the streaming community, and consumers. VOD Monitor, an automated video quality assurance tool developed by SSIMWAVE that was named an NAB Product of the Year, was among the existing and emerging products showcased that are spearheading that effort.

"Connecting with audiences and technology peers at NAB offered the perfect opportunity to showcase our suite of Emmy® Award-winning AI technology that's pushing The IMAX Experience beyond the theatre and into new streaming and broadcast realms," said Vikram Arumilli, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Streaming and Consumer Technology at IMAX. "We're thrilled to be recognized with the Product of the Year award for our work in preserving image quality. IMAX has a long legacy of preserving creative intent in our theatrical business working with the world's biggest filmmakers, and this tradition continues on the small screen with our at-home entertainment technology business."

When asked about the challenges he faces in delivering streaming content following its theatrical window, Bill Baggelaar, Executive Vice President and CTO, Sony Pictures Entertainment and a co-panelist with Arumilli at the headline "IMAX Beyond the Big Screen" session, said, "The hardest part is ensuring that we are providing the consumer the right quality. This is where SSIMWAVE is an interesting technology that can really help the industry to better understand what's actually getting to the consumer. We can see…how close we are getting to that experience that we are trying to really offer."

In addition to the headline "IMAX Beyond the Big Screen" presentation, memorable moments during IMAX's NAB debut included:

Introduction of Stream Smart™ technology that ensures preservation of intent within the bandwidth constraints of individual operators and subscribers, improving the economics of streaming.

Bill Mandel , Vice President, Visual Solutions Lab, Samsung Research America, a co-panelist with SSIMWAVE Principal Video Architect Hojat Yeganeh in a session about HDR video streaming, said: "SSIMWAVE had been pretty public about showing their technology and we got to try it out…it provides a much more detailed analysis of the quality than any single number metric does."

"Content and content delivery have been inextricably linked for the 100 years of NAB shows," said Chris Brown, Executive Vice President and Managing Director, Global Connections and Events for NAB. "This year was no different – as we celebrated the 100th anniversary of the show, we welcomed a broad range of technology and content partners, with over 1200 exhibitors, including first time exhibitors like IMAX. As we move into our second century, the continued involvement of IMAX will help us forge new connections between Hollywood and the streaming industry that will raise the bar for viewers worldwide."

About NAB Show

NAB Show is produced annually by the National Association of Broadcasters at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. NAB is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory and public affairs. Through advocacy, education and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. Learn more at www.nab.org.

About SSIMWAVE, an IMAX Company



SSIMWAVE is in the business of maximizing in-home and on-the-go viewing experiences. They have improved the viewer experience of more than 150 million subscribers over billions of viewing minutes to date. The world's top streaming media companies work with SSIMWAVE, including Disney, Paramount Global, and Warner Bros. Its technology is protected with 50 patents and patents pending globally. SSIMWAVE has won a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award (2020); a Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Achievement in Engineering (2015); NAB Product of the Year Awards (2021 and 2022); and was named Best New Streaming Technology winner in the NAB Show (2021). SSIMWAVE is a wholly owned subsidiary of IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX).

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. Streaming technology company SSIMWAVE, an IMAX subsidiary, is a leader in AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of December 31, 2022, there were 1,716 IMAX systems (1,633 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 71 institutional) operating in 87 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1970."

IMAX®, IMAX® Dome, IMAX® 3D, IMAX® 3D Dome, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, An IMAX Experience®, An IMAX 3D Experience®, IMAX DMR®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX™, IMAX LIVE™, IMAX Enhanced™, IMAX nXos®, SSIMWAVE® and Films to the Fullest®, are trademarks and trade names of the Company or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions. For more information, visit www.imax.com. You may also connect with IMAX on Instagram (www.instagram.com/imax), Facebook (www.facebook.com/imax), Twitter (www.twitter.com/imax), YouTube (www.youtube.com/imaxmovies) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/imax).





