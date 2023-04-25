Nike Expands Relationship with Cognizant to Manage its Global Technology Operations

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

TEANECK, N.J., April 25, 2023

New Agreement Expected to Help Transform and Manage the Retailer's Customer, Employee and Partner Experiences Globally

TEANECK, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) today announced a new agreement to transform and support the technology operations of Nike (NYSE: NKE), the world's leading designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories.

Building on the companies' 14-year history of collaboration, this new agreement will consolidate several of Nike's existing IT support functions with Cognizant serving Nike across 230+ locations in more than 40 countries. Cognizant will support the company's customers, partners, as well as its 70,000 employees through three key areas of technology operations: Multilingual IT Customer Service, Deskside and Dispatch Depot, as well as Application and Infrastructure Support.

"We are excited to help drive exceptional customer, employee, and partner experiences at Nike by leveraging hyper-automation, AI, and process re-engineering," said Sushant Warikoo, Head of Cognizant's Retail Industry Business Unit. "By bridging our retail industry and technology expertise together with our 14-year knowledge of Nike's business, we are able to equip them with the advanced IT capabilities required to support their global growth and ensure seamless technology experiences for all."

As part of the new five-year agreement, Cognizant will assist both Nike's customers as well as employees with their technical support needs. Cognizant will offer onsite and remote support across locations worldwide for resolving all hardware issues for employees, from laptops to work phones. Additionally, through Level 1 & 2 support, Cognizant will provide engineering and backend solutions for all of Nike's enterprise-wide applications, including mobile apps, computer software, and Nike.com.

Cognizant is expected to deliver several key capabilities for Nike over the next five years, including new self-service capabilities, improved service productivity, and significant cost savings. Cognizant and Nike's collaboration is anticipated to continue furthering Nike's digital transformation momentum, which has been driven by a continued investment in capabilities that accelerate product innovation, unmatched brand distinction, and deep personal connections with Nike consumers globally.

About Cognizant
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

SOURCE Cognizant

