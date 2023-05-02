In today's rapidly evolving digital landscape, enterprises face an ever-growing array of cyber threats. To effectively prevent and stay ahead of them, they must unleash the power of their data. And with SentinelOne (NYSE: S), the pioneer and leader in autonomous security, they can. The company today announced the launch of the Singularity Security DataLake, the industry’s most performant security data platform. A one-of-its-kind offering, the cloud-native solution provides a comprehensive view into data across security ecosystems, enabling organizations to quickly uncover threats and respond to them in a real-time, intelligent and cost-efficient manner. The news came during RSA+Conference+2023, the premier cybersecurity event being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week.

“Centralized visibility is the key to effective cybersecurity operations,” said Tomer Weingarten, CEO, SentinelOne. “With the SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake, organizations can clearly see data across the enterprise and easily interact with it to drive informed actions that protect their most critical assets.”

Advanced EDR and Threat Hunting Response Capabilities for All Enterprise Data

Within many organizations, security data is spread across multiple-point solutions and only visible in their unique formats, making it difficult - if not impossible - to detect and respond to threats effectively. The SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake is a cutting-edge solution that combines active orchestration and automation to deliver unparalleled insights into security ecosystems.

The completely open offering seamlessly ingests any data type, structured or unstructured, from any product or source, and fuses it with endpoint, workload and user data to provide a cohesive view in one place and ensure that security teams never miss a trail. Leveraging SentinelOne’s out-of-the-box+integrations with key network, firewall, email and identity providers, including Armorblox, Aruba, Azure AD, Checkpoint, Cisco, Darktrace, Extrahop, Fortinet, Mimecast, Netskope, Okta, Palo Alto Networks, Proofpoint, Zscaler, and many others, organizations can easily aggregate data from and act through third-party firewalls, remote network access or identity systems.

"With SentinelOne, our engineering, infrastructure, and security teams have one single source of truth to make data-driven decisions, and we no longer have to stitch context across teams and use cases,” said Kevin Vuong, Chief Information Security Officer, Copart. “The SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake enables us to act based on data, reduce time to detect and resolve anomalies, and enhance our security posture.”

New, AI-Powered Anomaly Detection Capabilities

From cloud workloads and user identities to workstations and mobile devices, data is everywhere, and is the key to business innovation and growth. It is also the answer to defeating cyber threats. Leveraging new, AI-powered anomaly detection capabilities, the SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake proactively identifies anomalies and stops attacks faster than any human could by eliminating the need for manual analysis.

30 Percent Lower Data Costs

Traditional log management and security information and event management (SIEM) solutions can be costly and resource-intensive. Through seamlessintegration with such offerings, the SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake enables organizations to retain all of their data for longer durations and achieve better visibility and compliance while keeping their existing SIEM workflows and reducing the cost of channeling data by up to 30 percent.

"We spent years looking for a replacement for our SIEM solution," said John McLeod, Chief Information Security Officer, NOV. "And we found one in the SentinelOne Security DataLake, which provides more storage and faster searches in a highly cost-effective manner."

10 Times Faster

When it comes to fighting cyber threats, time is of the essence, and the SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake is uniquely designed to ensure security teams can access the information they need to respond in real time and minimize potential impact. Leveraging a cloud-native architecture and patented distributed compute algorithms, the solution delivers results up to 10 times faster than traditional SIEM offerings.

"SentinelOne’s data solution is used by more than a thousand employees across more than 200 teams at Zalando. SentinelOne’s query performance reduced our search time by 98%, cutting individual searches down from minutes to mere seconds,” said Christian Berg, Engineering Manager, Zalando. “This capability is crucial for resolving issues quickly and efficiently.”

A Foundation for the Future

In unifying data from all security ecosystem products and leveraging the power of active orchestration and automation, the SentinelOne Singularity Security DataLake delivers unparalleled insights and capabilities that empower security teams to stay ahead of evolving cyber threats.

“The future of security will be driven by the power of data analytics and the endless applications that can be enabled on top of it,” Weingarten said. “And SentinelOne is delivering it today.”

