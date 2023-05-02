Teradyne Honored as a 2023 VETS Indexes Recognized Employer

NORTH READING, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teradyne, (

TER, Financial), a leading supplier of automated test solutions, was awarded by VETS Indexes as a Recognized Employer in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards.

This award recognizes the organization’s commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing, and supporting veterans and the military-connected community.

With a mission to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace, VETS Indexes provides a social and corporate governance impact via those public companies that support the hiring and professional development of our military veterans.

“Teradyne has demonstrated a commitment to recruiting veteran and military-connected employees, and then helping them grow and develop into leaders,” said George Altman, managing director of VETS Indexes. “As more and more employers recognize the cutting-edge technical skills and soft skills veterans bring to the workplace, the race to attract military-connected talent gets increasingly competitive. The number of organizations participating in the 2023 VETS Indexes Employer Awards more than doubled since last year – but even in this highly competitive environment, Teradyne distinguished itself among veteran employers and should be commended,” Altman said.

“Military veterans bring invaluable technical skills, leadership qualities and genuine character to our workforce," said Garrett Boesch, Global Supply Base Manager at Teradyne and Chairperson of their Veterans Employee Resource Group. "Teradyne is proud to be a recognized employer by VETS Indexes. Teradyne's mission is to ensure that the electronic products that power our work life, entertain and enrich our personal lives, and protect and inform our public lives work the way they were designed. Our military vets are a key part of our ability to deliver on this mission."

About Teradyne
Teradyne (TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2022, Teradyne had revenue of $3.2 billion and today employs over 6,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

