Selina+Hospitality+PLC (“Selina”, NASDAQ: SLNA), the fast-growing lifestyle and experiential hospitality company targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, today announced that it will host two investor events focused on the retail investor community, including a live Fireside Chat through the Finimize retail investor platform and a fireside chat live on Twitter Spaces with Equity Animal. Both events will be focused on the Company’s full-year fiscal 2022 financial results, which will be announced April 28, 2023.

Finimize Fireside Chat:

- Wednesday, May 3, from 11pm - 12pm EST

- Fireside chat and Q&A with Rafael Museri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Selina.

- Moderated by Finimize

- RSVP:https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.co.uk%2Fe%2Fmeet-the-founder-selina-ipo-tickets-605105184897

Equity Animal Twitter Spaces Fireside Chat:

- Thursday, May 4, from 10:30am - 11:30am EST

- Company presentation and fireside chat with Rafael Museri, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Selina, Barbara Zubiria, Selina’s Chief Financial Office, Steven O'Hayon, EVP and Head of Strategy, Sam Kazhary EVP and Head of Corporate Development and Nicholas Nickerson VP Investor Relations and Capital Markets.

- Moderated by Mark Moran, CEO of Equity Animal.

- RSVP: https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fi%2Fspaces%2F1mnxeRoALebKX

To ask a question during the Twitter Spaces, use a mobile device and make sure to be following @SelinaHotels and @EquityAnimal.

To listen only, participants can access the Twitter Spaces from a computer.

About Selina Hospitality PLC.

Selina (NASDAQ: SLNA) is one of the world's fast-growing hospitality companies built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers, blending beautifully designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Founded in 2014 and custom-built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators, and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in 24 countries and six continents – from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. To learn more, visit Selina.com or follow Selina on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook or YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while we consider reasonable, are inherently uncertain. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this document speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005746/en/