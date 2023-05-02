AVANGRID (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company and member of the Iberdrola Group, announced today that it has achieved commercial operation at its 162 MWac (205 MWdc) Pachwáywit Fields solar farm (also known as Montague Solar) in Gilliam County, Oregon, becoming the state’s largest photovoltaic plant. The facility will deliver clean, renewable energy to large customers and municipalities enrolled in Portland General Electric’s (PGE) Green+Future+Impact program, allowing them to meet their ambitious sustainability and carbon reduction goals.

“This new solar project is proof of AVANGRID’s strong commitment to accelerating the energy transition in Oregon and in the U.S.,” said Pedro Azagra, AVANGRID CEO. “We are proud to work with PGE to help it meet its ambitious targets to reduce emissions and provide clean, reliable power to its customers.”

“Pachwáywit Fields, the largest solar project in the state of Oregon, will provide clean energy to 17 of PGE’s largest customers through our Green Future Impact program,” said Brett Greene, PGE Senior Director of Clean Energy Origination & Structuring. “We are proud to partner with our customers to deliver 162 MW of clean electricity toward our collective decarbonization goals at an affordable price, advancing the clean energy transition here in Oregon as outlined in our Clean Energy & Integrated Resource Plans.”

“The completion of AVANGRID’s Pachwáywit Fields project is great news for Gilliam County. Thanks to AVANGRID for selecting Gilliam County for this project, we now house the largest solar project in Oregon and will be receiving a significant increase in tax revenue in the future. The project has also made Gilliam County the largest producer of combined wind and solar renewable energy in the State of Oregon. Because of the extended construction period, the county also realized additional and unanticipated tax revenue. Working with AVANGRID to arrive at this status has positioned Gilliam County with a larger voice in the State while we advocate for assistance in housing, daycare, broadband, arts and culture and other initiatives that are important to our residents as we navigate our way into the future,” said Pat W. Shannon, Gilliam County Commissioner.

AVANGRID’s Pachwáywit Fields, which began construction in 2021, spans 1,223 acres and includes 471,156 solar panels that generate the electricity equivalent to powering 40,000 homes. During its construction, the facility created around 300 jobs and brought $1.37 million to the community through local taxes and property lease payments.

Pronounced Patch-Why-Wit, this word means “sun” in the Sahaptin language. The project is located on ceded lands of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs, and the name pays homage to the rich history and stewardship of the Warm Springs and Umatilla Tribes.

