C3+AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI software application company, today announced that the United States Air Force designated the Rapid Sustainment Office’s (RSO) Predictive Analytics and Decision Assistant (PANDA) as its system of record for Condition Based Maintenance Plus (CBM+) and predictive maintenance.

CBM+ is a collaborative Department of Defense readiness initiative to improve fleet availability and reduce lifecycle costs. Powered by the C3+AI+Platform and the C3+AI+Readiness application, PANDA is now the Air Force’s system of record for optimizing fleet maintenance, increasing aircraft availability, and minimizing aircraft downtime.

PANDA, co-developed by C3 AI and the U.S. Air Force, is an integrated and customized application and toolkit for AI-driven analytics and data fusion. First established to predict maintenance requirements on aircraft, the toolkit is a secure platform that ingests data from sources including aircraft sensors to prevent equipment failure by alerting service teams of necessary repairs, preventing unplanned downtime.

The RSO leads the implementation and execution of CBM+ for the entire U.S. Air Force.

“PANDA being designated as the Air Force’s system of record for CBM+ is a monumental achievement for the Rapid Sustainment Office and Air Force CBM+ enterprise,” said Chris Damani, RSO CBM+ Program Office Chief. “Alignment to one technology solution unites the sustainment enterprise to one tool and brings focus, dedication, and prioritization of resources to PANDA allowing for further expansion, optimization, and impact to mission readiness.”

As the system of record, all CBM+-related predictive analytics projects within the Air Force will run through PANDA, an artificial intelligence software platform configured for Air Force CBM+. PANDA is extendable to all materiel categories, including aircraft systems, missile systems, support equipment and vehicles, facilities and infrastructure, and commodities.

“We are proud of our work with the USAF to help them digitally transform mission readiness,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. “We’ve had the great privilege of working with the RSO team for the past three years to apply enterprise AI to mission-critical predictive maintenance.”

