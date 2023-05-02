MINNEAPOLIS, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Jamf ( JAMF), the standard in managing and securing Apple at work, held a special Jamf Event to showcase a number of new offerings it has developed to help organizations deliver an enterprise-secure, consumer-simple environment that protects personal privacy. The forty-minute, live-streamed event is full of updates aimed at helping businesses, schools, and government entities succeed with Apple and also secure Android and Windows devices, regardless of their size or deployment requirements.

“In 2022, Mac, iPad and iPhone all experienced substantial gains in market share worldwide, as more and more people embrace using the same technology as both a consumer and as a worker — whether their employer provides a Choose Your Own Device program or as part of a Bring Your Own Device initiative,” said Dean Hager, Jamf CEO. “In either case, Jamf offers the right balance of simplicity, privacy and security. And with work-from-anywhere models here to stay, empowering users to help themselves, and empowering IT and InfoSec teams to serve their customers without ever needing to physically touch devices has never been more important.”



Simplified user access with new functionality and key partnerships

Many organizations struggle to provide secure and seamless access to apps and resources. Jamf Connect has been chosen by over 7,000 organizations as of December 31, 2022 to streamline their provisioning, account management and authentication especially as remote work has become a mainstay. To continue to help simplify the way work gets done, today Jamf announced:

Jamf Connect now includes zero trust network access capabilities, including auto-activation after setup - This addition helps organizations deliver a complete, user-first identity and access management solution for its devices by enabling remote access from anywhere, while eliminating all of the friction and frustration associated with traditional VPN. Jamf Connect enables narrow access to only the specific apps and resources a user needs for their role – no matter if that app is on-premise or in the cloud – dramatically improving data security. Jamf also announced the integration of Jamf Connect’s out-of-the-box macOS account provisioning experience with Jamf Trust to automatically activate a secure network connection by the time the user finishes the macOS setup assistant. This means that through a single login, a user’s local macOS account with cloud identity credentials is created and their network access is ready-to-go for instant connectivity to the apps they need to be productive. This integration will be available this summer.

With Apple’s Platform Single Sign-On, Jamf and Okta together deliver best-in-class Identity security for macOS devices. Platform SSO enables Okta password sync which activates Okta Verify and Okta FastPass on the device, while Jamf Connect delivers secure provisioning of local macOS user accounts using Okta credentials. With Enrollment Single Sign-on, Jamf takes a major step forward to simplify the account-driven user enrollment on-boarding process while dramatically enhancing login security on BYO devices. This means after enrollment, users are able to enjoy fast and secure logins using FaceID or TouchID to all of their company apps on their personally owned device using Okta. General availability of Employee Badge with Jamf Trust - At JNUC, Jamf demoed and unveiled a partnership with SwiftConnect that places digital employee badges in digital wallets making poorly secured, easily misplaced physical access cards a thing of the past. Jamf support for Employee Badge with Jamf Trust, powered by SwiftConnect, is available today for iOS and coming soon for Android.



Updates to ensure full protection against malware and user-initiated attacks

Last fall, Jamf brought a major advancement to macOS endpoint visibility with the addition of telemetry to Jamf Protect . This enhanced visibility helps organizations achieve compliance and investigate any issues that may arise. Earlier this year, Jamf also expanded Jamf Protect to include mobile threat defense capabilities. According to Jamf’sSecurity360Report, in 2022, 31% of organizations had at least one user fall victim to a phishing attack. These device-wide protections come at exactly the right time, helping organizations prevent these growing threats facing users. Today, Jamf also announced:

New conditional access controls with three of the industry’s largest providers: Microsoft, Google and Amazon - Jamf’s Microsoft Device Compliance integration allows organizations to extend access controls across the entire Azure Active Directory workflow, bringing powerful and granular access controls to company resources. Building on the momentum of our Microsoft partnership, Jamf Protect also integrates with Microsoft Sentinel . This integration enables organizations to seamlessly monitor and protect their Mac fleet through the Microsoft Sentinel platform, providing a unified view of security events across all endpoints and facilitating a more effective response to threats. Jamf also integrates with Google BeyondCorp for macOS, and new today, announced that it has extended this same compliance and compromise protection to iOS and iPadOS devices. Jamf also integrates with AWS ; with AWS Verified Access, organizations using AWS and Jamf can verify that devices are managed and meet an acceptable risk threshold before providing access to AWS apps, instances or workloads.

New updates to help IT manage organizational fleets efficiently

Jamf is always focused on improving the tools it provides to IT so they can better manage and secure organizational devices while empowering their end users to do their best work. In today’s event, key updates announced include:

Jamf Remote Assist - This new Jamf Pro feature, coming this summer, will allow admins to initiate a secure, remote desktop session directly in the Jamf Pro UI, regardless of where users are working, simplifying admin workflows and supporting a better remote and hybrid work experience for end users.

This new Jamf Pro feature, coming this summer, will allow admins to initiate a secure, remote desktop session directly in the Jamf Pro UI, regardless of where users are working, simplifying admin workflows and supporting a better remote and hybrid work experience for end users. A new automated solution to create and manage unique local administrator passwords per each managed Mac with Jamf Pro - With the increasing risk of unauthorized access to sensitive data or systems, having unique local administrator passwords for each device is crucial to improving overall security if and when local account credentials are needed. Now, the password of a managed administrator account can be randomized at the time of enrollment. This automated approach allows organizations to maintain operational security, comply with regulations, and improve efficiency when working with an IT-managed administrator account.

With the increasing risk of unauthorized access to sensitive data or systems, having unique local administrator passwords for each device is crucial to improving overall security if and when local account credentials are needed. Now, the password of a managed administrator account can be randomized at the time of enrollment. This automated approach allows organizations to maintain operational security, comply with regulations, and improve efficiency when working with an IT-managed administrator account. Updates to App Installers for better app safety - Jamf launched end-user notifications, allowing IT to notify users when an update is available for a software title deployed using App Installers. And coming this summer, Jamf Pro will offer the option to distribute App Installer titles via Self Service and allow users to install whenever they are ready. Once a user installs the application, App Installers will continue to keep that app title automatically up-to-date with the latest software version.



Empowering dynamic student learning while keeping them safe

Jamf launched Jamf Safe Internet , the best in class web content-filtering and threat prevention solution that is tailor-made for education, in 2022. Jamf Safe Internet has been adopted and leveraged by more than 400 schools as of December 31, 2022 to ensure students stay safe and focused on the tasks at hand. Earlier this year, Jamf Safe Internet became available for Chromebook. Today, Jamf announced:

Jamf Safe Internet is coming to Windows PCs - Schools using Windows PCs will be able to deploy Jamf Safe Internet to their fleet starting this summer.

- Schools using Windows PCs will be able to deploy Jamf Safe Internet to their fleet starting this summer. On-device web content filtering, built for Apple, is now part of Jamf Safe Internet - Jamf continues to build privacy protections by adding on-device web content filtering specifically built for Apple.