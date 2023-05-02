Edgio, the platform of choice for speed, security, and simplicity at the edge, today announced it has won the “Hot Company” award for Web Application Security from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. The award was announced at the RSA Conference 2023 taking place this week in San Francisco, Calif.

“We’re thrilled to receive one of the industry’s most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, during their 11th anniversary as an independent cybersecurity news and information provider,” said Ajay Kapur, CTO and GM of Applications for Edgio. “While the competition was tough, Edgio’s edge-enabled, holistic security offerings provide a complete solution to shield businesses from the latest threats, without sacrificing performance – clearly setting us apart. Being recognized by top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn’t be more pleased.”

“Edgio embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution; and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

Edgio Security is a complete Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) solution designed to protect businesses from the latest threats targeting web applications, user data, and infrastructure. The company’s advanced bot solution shields web properties and APIs from credit card stuffing attacks, account takeovers, web scraping and other automated threats. Backed by one of the world’s largest edge networks, Edgio Security provides a massive capacity to absorb attacks. With Edgio, organizations can defend against even the largest DDoS attacks and safeguard their digital properties.

Edgio is thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners, located here: http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefenseawards.com%2F

Edgio will be exhibiting at this week’s #RSAC RSA Conference 2023, https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rsaconference.com%2Fusa in booth #5271. For more information on Edgio’s security offerings, click here.

About Edgio

Edgio (NASDAQ: EGIO) helps companies deliver online experiences and content faster, safer, and with more control. Our developer-friendly, globally scaled edge network, combined with our fully integrated application and media solutions, provide a single platform for the delivery of high-performing, secure web properties and streaming content. Through this fully integrated platform and end-to-end edge services, companies can deliver content quicker and more securely, boosting overall revenue and business value. To learn more, visit edg.io and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “What’s Next?” so we are looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefensetv.com and https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

