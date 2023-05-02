Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the "REIT"), an owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate, today announced that Brady Welch, Founding Partner of Slate Asset Management, has been appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer (“Interim CEO”) of Slate Office REIT. Welch will replace Steve Hodgson, who is stepping down from his role as Chief Executive Officer to pursue other opportunities, effective May 12, 2023.

Welch has over 30 years of real estate industry experience in Canada, the US, and Europe. Prior to co-founding Slate Asset Management, he held senior management positions with Fortress Investment Group in New York, where he was responsible for direct investments in real estate equity and debt portfolios and related asset management strategies in Canada, the US, and Europe. Prior to Fortress, he managed Truscan’s (now TD Canada Trust) investments in Class A office towers in Canada’s five major urban markets. He has been a Trustee of the Board of the REIT since its inception and will remain a Trustee of the Board during his tenure as Interim CEO.

“Brady is a proven leader whose global real estate expertise and deep knowledge of our business will be invaluable in the next phase of the REIT’s growth,” said Monty Baker, Chair of the Board of the REIT. “With the global office sector facing significant headwinds, Brady’s decades of experience navigating through various economic cycles in Canada, the US, the Europe will help us further strengthen the REIT’s position to execute on our strategy for long-term performance.”

Baker added: “On behalf of the entire Board, I’d like to thank Steve for his leadership and many contributions over the last several years. Steve was instrumental in navigating the REIT through the challenges of the pandemic and driving the early execution of the REIT’s ongoing repositioning strategy. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

“Slate Office REIT has grown into a stable, global platform with a portfolio of high-quality office real estate,” said Brady Welch, Interim CEO of the REIT. “I believe we are well-positioned to navigate the headwinds facing the office sector, and I look forward to working with Charles Peach and the broader Slate Asset Management team to execute on our long-term strategy of aligning the REIT’s portfolio with assets, tenants, and markets that will create value for our unitholders.”

Welch will work closely with Hodgson and other members of the REIT’s senior management team over the coming weeks to ensure a seamless transition of leadership.

