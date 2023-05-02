Ameresco%2C+Inc., (NYSE: AMRC), a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report. The report focuses on the theme of “Doing Well by Doing Good: Transformation & Purpose,” which underscores the company’s ESG programs, tactical drive and relentless pursuit of a sustainable future.

Through the publication of its 2022 ESG report, Ameresco aims to drive transparency across the company’s operations, contributing to its goals of reducing carbon emissions and greenhouse gases, increasing diversity, giving back to the community, and enhancing and investing in employee training. Since going public in 2010, Ameresco’s renewable energy assets and customer projects have delivered a cumulative carbon offset of over 95 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. Ameresco continues to publicly share its ESG performance metrics and targets to support the company’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and accountability to stakeholders.

"Our experience as a leader in the cleantech industry has provided us with a remarkable perspective on the evolution of the energy sector. Our 2022 ESG report showcases that sustainability is not only a belief we hold for our clients, but also an intrinsic aspect of our daily business activities," said George Sakellaris, President and CEO of Ameresco. "To us, 'Doing Well by Doing Good' entails collaborating with our local communities, promoting transparency, and delivering cutting-edge technology, expert knowledge, and a corporate vision that fosters a net-zero future."

Environmentally, Ameresco has set a target of achieving net zero carbon emissions from internal operations for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions by 2040 and has pledged to establish emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative by 2025 to validate these aims with science-based certification. In 2022, as detailed in the report, Ameresco made progress toward driving employee engagement in environmentally-focused initiatives through its company-wide Green Week program and volunteer opportunities focused on cleaning up shared spaces and supporting sustainable practices.

From a social standpoint, Ameresco understands that prioritizing its people lies at the heart of the company’s growth and success and continues to invest in employee engagement programs. Employees are incentivized to work within their communities to give back. In 2022, Ameresco doubled employee community service hours to over 2,000 hours, developed rapidly deployable portable power stations to donate to areas impacted by natural disasters, and offered scholarship grants to students attending underserved schools within local communities, making progress toward achieving this aim.

From a governance perspective, Ameresco recognizes that proper corporate governance practices are crucial for sustainable growth and long-term success. The company’s governance practices are designed to help promote a safe and healthy work environment for employees, customers and the public.

“Taking purposeful action to achieve our ESG goals is what enables us to be a trusted and dependable leader to our customers and industry partners. This action also demonstrates our understanding of the importance to address global climate change, be responsible social stewards within our communities and create a durable business future through improved corporate governance principles,” said Doran Hole, Executive Chair of Ameresco’s ESG Ambassador group and Chief Financial Officer.

To view the 2022 Ameresco ESG report, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ameresco.com%2F2022-esg-report%2F.

To learn more about the energy efficiency solutions offered by Ameresco, visit www.ameresco.com%2Fenergy-efficiency%2F.

About Ameresco, Inc.

Founded in 2000, Ameresco, Inc. ( NYSE:AMRC, Financial) is a leading cleantech integrator and renewable energy asset developer, owner and operator. Our comprehensive portfolio includes energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions delivered to clients throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services in support of clients’ pursuit of Net Zero include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, and operation of distributed energy resources. Ameresco has successfully completed energy saving, environmentally responsible projects with Federal, state and local governments, healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. With its corporate headquarters in Framingham, MA, Ameresco has more than 1,000 employees providing local expertise in the United States, Canada, and Europe. For more information, visit www.ameresco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contain words such as “expect,” “goal,” “commit,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “likely,” and similar expressions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including those described in the 2022 ESG Report and Ameresco’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. Ameresco undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

