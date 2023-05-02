VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visteon Corporation ( VC), a global technology company serving the mobility industry, today announced the appointment of Ryan Wentling as Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer, effective immediately. He succeeds Kris Doyle, who will transition to Vice President of Operations Finance and FP&A.



Wentling is responsible for managing investor relations, treasury, strategic planning and corporate development. Prior to Visteon, Wentling served in various roles at Constellium, including Business Unit Controller and Director of Investor Relations. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Cowen in equity research and at Deloitte. Wentling is a graduate of the University of Richmond and is a certified public accountant.

Kris Doyle, who has been with Visteon since 2018, will transition to Vice President of Operations Finance and FP&A, where he will lead the company's global finance function supporting Visteon’s global operations.

"We are pleased to welcome Ryan to Visteon and look forward to the experience and leadership he will bring to our investor relations and treasury functions," said Jerome Rouquet, Visteon Senior Vice President and CFO. "We also thank Kris for his contributions and look forward to his continued leadership in his new role."

About Visteon

Visteon is a global technology company serving the mobility industry, dedicated to creating a more enjoyable, connected and safe driving experience. The company’s platforms leverage proven, scalable hardware and software solutions that enable the digital, electric, and autonomous evolution of our global automotive customers. Visteon products align with key industry trends and include digital instrument clusters, displays, Android-based infotainment systems, domain controllers, advanced driver assistance systems and electrification. The company, headquartered in Van Buren Township, Michigan, recorded approximately $3.76 billion in annual sales and booked $6 billion of new business in 2022. Learn more at https://investors.visteon.com/.

