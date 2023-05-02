The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK) is pleased to announce that the Company is a Readers’ Choice Top Employer for two national career magazines produced by Equal Opportunity Publications: Equal+Opportunity+Magazine and Careers+and+the+disABLED+Magazine. The Company was ranked by readers of the publications as the No. 23 and No. 14 top employer, respectively. This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year The Bancorp was honored by Equal Opportunity Magazine as a Readers’ Choice Top Employer and the second consecutive year as a Top Employer for Careers and the disABLED.

“At The Bancorp, our culture is centered around the belief that everyone deserves dignity and respect. Individuals from all backgrounds and abilities can bring unique perspectives and skill sets to help propel our mission to drive innovation in the finance industry,” said Erika Caesar, Assistant General Counsel and Chief Diversity Officer. “It’s exciting to see that our efforts to promote inclusivity throughout The Bancorp’s culture continue to be recognized by readers of Equal Opportunity Magazine and Careers and the disABLED Magazine.”

The Bancorp continually focuses on developing and growing its Diversity & Inclusion program. Through the guidance of its Internal Diversity & Inclusion Council (IDIC), comprised of key leaders from across the enterprise, the Company facilitates opportunities for employees to connect and learn from one another’s backgrounds and experiences. Employee Resource Groups offer opportunities for employees to grow professionally with colleagues who share similar interests while supporting an inclusive culture. In addition, The Bancorp holds an annual Diversity & Inclusion Week in which numerous activities and initiatives are organized for employees to learn more about inclusive behaviors and to give back to local communities.

“To have The Bancorp recognized as a top employer by Equal Opportunity Publications is something we take pride in,” said Damian Kozlowski, Chief Executive Officer, and President. “We remain focused on expanding our diverse and inclusive culture so that it extends through our employees, partners, suppliers, and communities.”

About The Bancorp

The+Bancorp%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TBBK), through its subsidiary, The Bancorp Bank, N.A., provides non-bank financial companies with the people, processes, and technology to meet their unique banking needs. With over 20 years of experience, The Bancorp delivers partner-focused solutions paired with cutting-edge technology for companies that range from entrepreneurial startups to Fortune 500 companies. Through its Fintech+Solutions, Institutional+Banking, Commercial+Lending, and Real+Estate+Bridge+Lending businesses, The Bancorp is the third-largest bank by asset in South Dakota, earning recognition as the #1 issuer of prepaid cards in the U.S., a nationwide provider of bridge financing for real estate capital improvement plans, an SBA National Preferred Lender, a leading provider of securities-backed lines of credit, and one of the few bank-owned commercial vehicle leasing groups in the country. With a company-wide commitment to excellence, The Bancorp is recognized as the top-ranked publicly traded bank with assets between $5B-$50B by Bank Director Magazine, a Readers’ Choice Top 50 Employer by Equal Opportunity Magazine and was selected to be included in the S&P Small Cap 600. For more about The Bancorp, visit https%3A%2F%2Fthebancorp.com%2F.

