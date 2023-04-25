PR Newswire

End-to-end Solution Combines UC, Contact Center, SD-WAN, Security, and More in a Cost-effective Package for the Modern Business

MARKHAM, ON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sangoma Technologies Corporation (TSX: STC; Nasdaq: SANG) ("Sangoma" or the "Company"), a trusted leader in delivering cloud-based Communications as a Service solutions for companies of all sizes, announced today the release of Sangoma Suite, an all-in-one package of essential communications solutions for modern businesses.

Sangoma Suite combines Sangoma's industry-leading UCaaS solutions, collaboration, video meetings and integrations into a comprehensive platform while providing deep discounts for bundling Sangoma's contact center, phones, SD-WAN and cloud security solutions.

With Sangoma Suite, businesses can consolidate their communications infrastructure and eliminate the need for multiple vendors and solutions, reducing complexity, streamlining communications and increasing productivity.

"We're excited to offer businesses an all-in-one communications solution that combines the best of Sangoma's products into a comprehensive package," said Jim Machi, Chief Product and Marketing Officer for Sangoma. "Sangoma Suite is designed to make communications easy, reliable and cost-effective by delivering the essential solutions that every business needs from a single source."

With Sangoma Suite, businesses can benefit from the following:

One provider and one contact

Proven solutions designed to work together

Enhanced collaboration and communication across teams and locations

Increased cost savings through bundling

Comprehensive support from Sangoma's team of experts

Sangoma Suite is available now. For more information about Sangoma Suite, please visit https://www.sangoma.com/products/communications-services/unified-communications-business-phone-systems/cloud-business-phone-systems/ . To find a partner near you or for all other inquiries, visit www.sangoma.com .

Join us at Channel Partners in Las Vegas, May 1- May 4, Booth 1819, to hear more about Sangoma Suite!

About Sangoma

Sangoma is a trusted leader in delivering value-based Communications as a Service (CaaS) solutions for businesses of all sizes. Sangoma simplifies communications by providing businesses with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native communications solutions, seamlessly streamlining business processes. Sangoma provides businesses with a complete solution, including cloud software, endpoints, and connectivity – all delivered and supported by Sangoma's expert team. One provider and one contact ease vendor management and save time. For more information, visit www.sangoma.com .

