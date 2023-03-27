Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors of the upcoming June 20, 2023 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the case filed on behalf of investors who purchased Trinseo PLC (“Trinseo” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TSE) securities between May 3, 2021 and March 27, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On March 27, 2023, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Trinseo’s chemical plant in Bristol, Pennsylvania, which caused a toxic spill that threatened Philadelphia’s drinking water, has “a long history of mishaps – including at least four recent contamination incidents.”

On this news, Trinseo’s stock price fell $1.09, or 5.3%, to close at $19.62 per share on March 27, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s Bristol, Pennsylvania plant had a troubled safety record while under prior ownership and continued to be unsafe after the Company acquired it; (2) Defendants did not sufficiently disclose specific risks related to conducting operations at that plant; (3) Operating a chemical plant with an unsafe history and presently unsafe operations exposed the Company to a heightened risk of a chemical spill or other adverse event; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Trinseo securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than June 20, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as lead plaintiff if you meet certain legal requirements. To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action. If you wish to learn more about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

