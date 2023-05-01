Nu Holdings Ltd. ("Nu" or the "Company") (NYSE: NU | B3: NUBR33), one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its Q1'23 financial results on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (7:00 p.m. Brasília Time). The earnings release will be issued after the market closes that same day.

Quiet Period

Starts on May 1st, 2023

Earnings Release

Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: After market close

Conference Call

Monday, May 15, 2023

Time: 5:00 p.m. EST – 7:00 p.m. BRT

Register for the Conference Call

Please click+here to pre-register for this conference call.

Replay: click+here | Add to your calendar: click+here

About Nu Holdings

Nu is one of the world’s largest digital financial services platforms, serving 80 million customers across Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. Nu uses proprietary technologies and innovative business practices to create new financial solutions and experiences for individuals and SMEs that are simple, intuitive, convenient, low-cost, empowering and human. Guided by a mission to fight complexity and empower people, Nu is focused on connecting profit and purpose to create value for all stakeholders and have a positive impact on the communities it serves. Nu´s shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: NU) and its BDRs trade on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3: NUBR33).

