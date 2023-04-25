PR Newswire

The Collection Features Birdies' Best-Selling Roadrunner Style Inspired by 21SEEDS Infused Tequila Flavors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two beloved female-founded brands, 21SEEDS Infused Tequila and Birdies , released the Top-Shelf Sneaker Collection, inspired by empowered women who call the shots. Fueled by a love of fashion and friendship, 21SEEDS Infused Tequila and Birdies have teamed up to create a sneaker collection that embodies the brand's shared entrepreneurial spirit and missions – celebrating the everyday boss, whether she is running her own business, taking care of her friends and family, or tackling any challenge that comes her way. This new collection brings together a team of three incredible women, Chrishell Stause, Cynthia Andrews and Pam Arias, as the faces of the campaign.

The limited edition Top-Shelf Sneaker Collection features Birdies' reimagined Roadrunner style, which was originally released in March 2022 and has earned a devoted following. Offering cloud-like comfort in every step, plus luxurious materials and a hidden wedge heel for extra height, each shoe is accessorized with hand-cast round wood beads and vibrant pom pom tassels that add a playful touch. Inside, the woven blanket design featured on every bottle of 21SEEDS Infused Tequila serves as a reminder to gather your friends and savor shared moments. The sneakers are available in three distinct colorways that take inspiration from the 21SEEDS Infused Tequila range: Jalapeño (Cucumber Jalapeño), Hibiscus (Grapefruit Hibiscus), and Valencia (Valencia Orange).

"Bianca and I have been friends for many years and have championed each other in our entrepreneurial journeys of building 21SEEDS and Birdies. This collaboration celebrates hard working women in the many hats they wear each and every day," said Kat Hantas, Co-Founder of 21SEEDS Infused Tequila. "By joining forces, 21SEEDS and Birdies hope to inspire women around the world to realize their potential and pursue their dreams. At 21SEEDS, we like to say #GirlsCallTheShots."

"We've admired 21SEEDS for years as another female-led brand, from its founders to its distilleries, whose focus is empowering women to share ideas and make connections," said Bianca Gates, Co-Founder and CEO of Birdies. "Our brands coming together felt like a natural fit based on these shared values, and we're excited to bring this fun new sneaker to our communities just in time for summer."

The 21SEEDS x Birdies Top Shelf Sneakers are available to purchase starting April 25th and retail for $165 USD. The limited-edition sneaker collection is available while supplies last in-stores and online at Birdies.com.

21SEEDS encourages all 21+ consumers to enjoy their easy-to-mix cocktails responsibly.

About 21SEEDS Infused Tequila

21SEEDS Infused Tequila was founded in 2019 by three female entrepreneurs - sisters Kat Hantas and Nicole Hantas-Emanuel, along with their friend Sarika Singh - whose vision was to create great tasting, smooth spirits with light touch flavor that are easy to mix and enjoy. In March 2022, Diageo announced its acquisition of the brand, a rapidly growing infused tequila available in three varieties: Valencia Orange, Grapefruit Hibiscus and Cucumber Jalapeño with an ABV of 35%. The founders will continue to work on 21SEEDS, collaborating closely with the Diageo North America team utilizing its resources and capabilities to further build on the brand's success. For more on the 21SEEDS portfolio in addition to cocktail recipes, visit www.21SEEDS.com, and follow the brand on Instagram (@21SEEDS) and Facebook (@21SEEDS).

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About Birdies:

Birdies is a San Francisco-based, direct-to-consumer footwear brand founded in 2015 by Bianca Gates and Marisa Sharkey. The female-founded brand merges elevated style, ultimate comfort and everyday versatility with an exclusive cloud-like cushion technology across flats, slip-ons, sandals and sneakers designed to take women everywhere. Today, Birdies is committed to serving as a champion for all women and building a community centered around inspiring, supporting, and empowering each other through collaborations, partnerships, and ongoing philanthropic efforts. To learn more, visit www.Birdies.com .

