Tetra+Tech%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end consulting and engineering services, announced today the release of our 2023+Sustainability+Report on Earth Day. The report details how Tetra Tech is Leading with Science® to advance our commitment to improve the lives of 1 billion people around the world by 2030. We have positively impacted 545 million people through innovative solutions that create sustainable water supplies, reduce carbon emissions, generate renewable energy, restore biodiversity, and support social and governance programs.

We measure our sustainability progress by using metrics that align with Tetra Tech’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals and our commitments to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi). In 2022 our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions decreased 25 percent for Scope 1 and 2 emissions, and we continued to expand our Scope 3 reporting to include additional upstream categories.

To support our commitment to developing a thriving employee community, we track human capital metrics including gender balance, racial and ethnic diversity in our workforce, employee engagement, and professional development. In 2022 we reported human capital metrics that include a 6 percent increase in women and an 11 percent increase in employees of color in our workforce. We also saw a 70 percent increase in employee participation in our professional development training opportunities.

“Tetra Tech's highly connected network of scientists, engineers, and technical specialists perform more than 100,000 projects each year across more than 100 countries,” said Dan Batrack, Tetra Tech Chairman and CEO. “Since launching our 1 Billion People Challenge two years ago, we have improved the lives of 545 million people in communities around the world through development of safe water supplies, net zero energy programs, and biodiversity protection.”

Tetra Tech’s Chief Sustainability and Leadership Development Officer, Dr. Leslie Shoemaker, said, “Sustainability is at the core of Tetra Tech. Our ESG commitment is demonstrated through our projects and operations that have contributed to global reductions of more than 101 million metric tons of CO 2 e and progress toward our 2030 goals in 27 metrics that we track.”

