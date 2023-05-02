Travelers Publishes Its 2022 Community Report

1 hours ago
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today released its annual Community+Report, detailing 2022 charitable contributions of more than $24 million. Through corporate giving and the Travelers Foundation, Travelers has provided more than $230 million in community support over the past decade.

“We are steadfast in our commitment to providing educational and economic opportunities throughout the neighborhoods we serve,” said Marlene Ibsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Travelers Foundation and Vice President of Community Relations at Travelers. “The stories in this year’s report showcase the tremendous work of our longtime community partners, as well as our employees, who collectively dedicate thousands of hours each year volunteering for meaningful causes.”

The following are highlights of the company’s 2022 community support:

  • Employees raised more than $800,000 through the company’s annual fundraising campaign, which supported United Way and its partner organizations across the United States.
  • More than $5 million went to academic and career development initiatives, including the company’s signature diverse talent pipeline program, Travelers EDGE® (Empowering Dreams for Graduation and Employment), which celebrated its fifteenth anniversary in 2022.
  • Nearly $5 million went to organizations dedicated to creating and maintaining safe, stable and resilient neighborhoods.
  • Approximately $175,000 went toward Habitat for Humanity initiatives in Connecticut and Minnesota, resulting in 15 home builds, which were supported by the volunteer efforts of 350 Travelers employees.
  • More than 115 homes were rebuilt across the United States to FORTIFIED™ standards through a partnership with the disaster resilience and recovery organization SBP.
  • More than $2 million went to organizations focused on enriching lives through arts and culture.

For more information about Travelers’ community support, please visit Travelers.com%2Fcommunity.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

