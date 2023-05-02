Today, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. ( NYSE:EL, Financial)("ELC") announced that Sara Moss, Vice Chairman, The Estee Lauder Companies, has made the decision to retire, effective July 1, 2023.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005169/en/

Sara Moss to retire from The Estée Lauder Companies

Sara’s outstanding career with The Estée Lauder Companies began in 2003 when she joined the organization as Executive Vice President and General Counsel, a position she served in until 2019 when she was promoted to Vice Chairman. A recognized thought leader, collaborative partner, and keen legal and business strategist, Sara served as a trusted advisor to the business, the Board of Directors and the Lauder Family throughout her tenure.

“Sara is an exceptional legal mind, a skilled advisor, a valued mentor, and a much-loved leader whose strategic insights, business acumen and sound judgment have contributed greatly to our company’s success,” said Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Her incredible character, steadfast integrity and deep empathy will be greatly missed across the organization.”

As General Counsel, Sara led the Global Legal function, as well as the Corporate Security function, during a period of enormous growth in the business and operations of ELC. She prioritized business acumen and dedicated lawyers to each brand, region and function to support the growth and protection of the enterprise with local relevance. Notably, she oversaw the function’s initial international expansion into Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, and collaborated closely with senior management and teams across the enterprise to execute many business-driving acquisitions, investments, and licenses of global luxury and prestige brands.

Sara has been a true champion of the company’s initiatives in Inclusion, Diversity and Equity and philanthropy. She was an inaugural member of the Diversity Council and the first Executive Sponsor of the Hispanic Connection Employee Resource Group. In 2019, she joined Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Group Brand President, and Tracey T. Travis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as Co-Executive Sponsor of the Women’s Leadership Network (WLN). She has been a Board member of the ELC Charitable Foundation since its inception.

Upon her promotion to Vice Chairman in 2019, Sara served as a senior advisor to Executive Management, the Board of Directors, and the Lauder Family, working on a wide range of matters to strategically support the company’s long-term sustainable success.

“A trusted senior business advisor for many years, Sara has nurtured strong relationships within our global ELC family and across the wider industry,” said William P. Lauder, Executive Chairman. “It is with great appreciation, admiration, and respect that I say her dynamic leadership and expert guidance will be truly missed.”

A passionate proponent of women’s advancement, Sara partnered closely with senior leaders across the organization to drive the company’s first Women’s Advancement and Gender Equality Strategy in 2019. She demonstrated her deep commitment to supporting and engaging women to reach their full potential as leaders by creating the Open Doors Women’s Leadership Program in 2020, to help develop leadership skills, create community, and build confidence and courage among aspiring leaders across the business. In 2022, the Open Doors Collection was launched to bring these leadership skills and experiential approach to ELC employees of all genders around the world.

For the past three years, Sara also led the Social Impact pillar of the company’s integrated ESG strategy, including Women’s Advancement and Gender Equality, Racial Equity, Generational Diversity and Social Impact in China.

Sara’s impact extends far beyond the walls of ELC. In 2017 she established the Sara Moss Women’s Leadership Program at New York University Law School – her alma mater – where she also serves as a Law School Trustee and member of the Board of Directors. She is Vice Chairman of the Board of The New York Common Pantry, where she was recognized with the Distinguished Partner Award in 2020. Additionally, she serves on the Advisory Boards of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and The Legal Aid Society. Sara has received many well-deserved honors in recognition of her outstanding career and tireless service, including the New York Journal Lifetime Achievement Award, the Legal Aid Society Servant of Justice Award, the NOW Legal Defense and Education “Aiming High” Award and the NYU Outstanding Alumna Award.

“Sara will be leaving a legacy of true dedication, passion, and professionalism at ELC,” said Leonard A. Lauder, Chairman Emeritus. “On behalf of the company and the entire Lauder family, I would like to thank Sara for her tremendous contributions to our business over the past 20 years and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”

About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. is one of the world’s leading manufacturers, marketers and sellers of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The Company’s products are sold in approximately 150 countries and territories under brand names including: Estée Lauder, Aramis, Clinique, Lab Series, Origins, M·A·C, La Mer, Bobbi Brown, Aveda, Jo Malone London, Bumble and bumble, Darphin Paris, TOM FORD BEAUTY, Smashbox, AERIN Beauty, Le Labo, Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, GLAMGLOW, KILIAN PARIS, Too Faced, Dr.Jart+, and the DECIEM family of brands, including The Ordinary and NIOD.

ELC-C

ELC-L

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005169/en/