Garuda Indonesia takes crew planning optimization to new heights with CAE Flight Operations Solutions

1 hours ago
MONTREAL, April 25, 2023

MONTREAL, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE announced today that Garuda Indonesia will upgrade its crew planning capabilities and migrate to the newest version of CAE Crew Planner with optimizers that will deliver greater efficiency and cost savings for the airline. Garuda will continue to manage its operations using CAE Operations Control and CAE Crew Management as part of a contract extension for CAE's Flight Operations Solutions.

The latest version of CAE Crew Management will enable Garuda to automate and digitize its flight operations functions. With the optimized CAE Crew Planner, Garuda will further be able to reduce costs with intelligent optimization that brings greater efficiencies to its operations.

"As a longstanding partner and user of CAE's Operations Control and Crew Management solutions, we are thrilled to have Garuda migrate to the latest version of CAE Crew Planner," said Pascal Grenier, CAE's Senior Vice President, Flight Services & Global Operations. "We are excited to strengthen our relationship with Garuda and are confident that CAE's powerful optimizers will deliver a step change in the efficiency and cost effectiveness of their flight operations."

A robust solution for the complex world of aviation crew management, CAE's Crew Management is a resource planning tool powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning that optimizes schedules, forecasts crew resources, maintains safety standards, and enables fast recovery from disruptions.

CAE's Operations Control is a comprehensive, real-time, scalable, and configurable operations management system. This solution empowers operations controllers by enabling them to manage, communicate and recover faster and easier than ever before.

ABOUT CAE FLIGHT OPERATIONS SOLUTIONS

CAE Flight Operations Solutions is an industry-leading digital platform trusted by the world's top airlines and business aviation companies to optimize their operations. Backed by a global team and unparalleled expertise, thousands of flights and crew members are supported by CAE's Flight Operations Solutions every day.

Spanning crew, flight, movement, airport, on-board catering, and cost management, CAE's customizable end-to-end solution improves decision making by harnessing the power of integrated data and advanced technologies to improve operational performance, profitability, employee satisfaction and passenger experience.

ABOUT CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts - the highest-fidelity flight, mission, and medical simulators, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

