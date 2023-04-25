Aviat adds support for RDL-3000 Wireless Access Portfolio to ProVision Plus Management and Health Assurance Software

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023

New software upgrade opportunity on installed base of over 230,000 RDL-3000 radios worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVNW), the expert in wireless transport and access solutions, today announced that their RDL-3000 Virtual Fiber (VF) Access product portfolio is now fully integrated and supported by its advanced ProVision Plus (PV+) Element Manager and Health Assurance (HAS) software tools.

With this new software support network operators with a deployed base of RDL-3000 Access radios will be able to leverage the industry's most advanced wireless transport and access management software for a single end-to-end solution, and take advantage of the following features that were not previously available on their legacy management platform:

  • Built on the latest web-based technology;
  • Advanced and easy to use geo-map based user interface;
  • Bulk License uploading;
  • Health Assurance, including availability, utilization and congestion;
  • Increased scalability, with support up to 3,000 managed elements;
  • High Availability (warm or hot standby) configurations;
  • Standards/SDN-based RESTCONF north bound interface (NBI), and
  • Premises, Hosted Private Cloud and full Managed Service options.

Aviat's Health Assurance Software (HAS) is an essential tool for operators concerned about the quality and reliability of their networks. HAS enables proactive and predictive network monitoring and rapid troubleshooting to reduce disruptions from network outages. With an intuitive and easy-to-understand map-based interface, intelligent algorithms and automated monitoring of network health, HAS highlights critical issues to allow operators to reduce costs and as free up valuable expert resources.

"We are pleased to now offer our Virtual Fiber Access customers all the advanced management features provided by ProVision Plus to improve the operational simplicity and reliability of their networks," said Pete Smith, CEO of Aviat Networks. "We look forward to introducing this new software to our extensive installed base worldwide in the coming months."

PV+ and HAS support for Aviat RDL-3000 products will be available for customer trials commencing in June 2023, with general availability planned in July 2023.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat is the leading expert in wireless transport and access solutions and works to provide dependable products, services and support to its customers. With more than one million systems sold into 170 countries worldwide, communications service providers and private network operators including state/local government, utility, federal government and defense organizations trust Aviat with their critical applications. Coupled with a long history of microwave innovations, Aviat provides a comprehensive suite of localized professional and support services enabling customers to drastically simplify both their networks and their lives. For more than 70 years, the experts at Aviat have delivered high performance products, simplified operations, and the best overall customer experience. Aviat is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit www.aviatnetworks.com or connect with Aviat Networks on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Stuart Little, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact: Andrew Fredrickson, Aviat Networks, [email protected]

