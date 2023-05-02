Parsons Delivers Electric Truck Fleet to Enhance Sustainable Practices

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (: PSN) announced today that the company has added 20 Ford Lightning electric trucks to support their client, Chemours, in North Carolina. In addition to receiving a new electric fleet, the charging station design and installation will be completed in-house by Parsons’ electrical engineering and delivery teams.

The fleet of electric trucks will be used by Parsons’ employees, who in the last two years, have driven over 2.5 million miles around Fayetteville and Wilmington for the Chemours programs, collecting thousands of residential drinking water samples for assessment and replacement. By leveraging their qualifications to deliver fleet electrification and zero emission vehicle charging stations, Parsons is significantly reducing the impact to the environment as they continue this work.

“The Parsons team is doing amazing work for Chemours to help manage several projects in the Cape Fear River Basin,” said Peter Torrellas, president, Connected Communities business unit for Parsons. “This work is improving the communities where we operate, and I am proud that we are enhancing our positive environmental impact with the addition of electric vehicles to our fleet.”

In addition to the EV transformation, Chemours invested in smart fleet management software that enables Parsons’ drivers to optimize routes and minimize miles driven. This not only impacts overall emissions but improves safety by reducing time spent behind the wheel.

Furthermore, by leveraging the Parsons and Chemours partnership, the team negotiated favorable clean power costs for the EV fleet. These savings, combined with the decreased use of fossil fuel — which will reduce fuel costs by approximately 25 cents per mile — result in nearly $250,000 in annual client savings, in addition to further minimizing their carbon footprint.

This transition is evidence of the company’s environmental sustainability commitment, which includes dedicating the resources, planning, and effort to their clients and public agencies to help them meet their fleet transition goals.

Learn more about Parsons' dedication to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts at https://www.parsons.com/care/.

About Parsons

Parsons (: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and intelligence, space and missile defense, transportation, environmental remediation, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:
Chelsie McKittrick
+1 512.719.6877
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Dave Spille
+ 1 703.775.6191
[email protected]

