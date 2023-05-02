Juniper+Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today received an “AAA” rating and over 99.9% security effectiveness score for the second year in a row in the Enterprise Network Firewall evaluation by CyberRatings.org, a nonprofit member organization that provides transparency and expert guidance on cybersecurity risks via research and objective product testing.

CyberRatings.org tested the Juniper+Networks+SRX4600+Series+Firewall deployed as a campus next-generation firewall, a scenario widely used in mid-size to large enterprises globally. The SRX4600 achieved top scores across all five tested categories:

AAA in Threat Prevention: 100% exploit block rate with 100% resistance to evasions and 0 false positives

AAA in Performance: 7,742 Mbps overall rated performance

AAA in Management & Reporting Capabilities

AAA in TLS/SSL Functionality: Supporting 100% of the tested cipher suites and encryption use cases across both TLS 1.2 and 1.3

AAA in Routing & Policy Enforcement

This CyberRatings.org test further validates Juniper’s Connected Security portfolio and commitment to delivering effective threat protection, performance and automation across a wide array of use cases, from Zero Trust data centers for public and private clouds to Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) and Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). These results confirm Juniper’s continued leadership in security efficacy and performance over the last four years.

Perfect Security Effectiveness & Low TCO

The Juniper Networks SRX Series Firewalls offer full next-generation firewall capabilities, including application identification and security, industry-leading IPS, advanced threat prevention and secure connectivity for remote users. The CyberRatings.org results noted that the SRX4600 Firewall achieved the highest rating of “AAA” for Threat Protection. Juniper blocked 100% of tested exploits and evasions without a single false positive, citing that “Threat Protection was excellent.”

Given the sharp rise in application vulnerabilities and targeted exploits, a firewall that does not handle SSL/TLS effectively leaves traffic vulnerable to session intercepts, such as person-in-the-middle attacks. The SRX4600 received a “AAA” rating for SSL/TLS functionality, with CyberRatings.org noting that all tested cipher suites were supported for TLS versions 1.2 and 1.3. The SRX4600 also passed all additional encryption tests, including decryption validation and preventing insecure ciphers, including null and anonymous — or unsigned — ciphers.

Management & User Experience

CyberRatings.org used Security Director Cloud, Juniper’s unified management experience portal, to deploy and configure the SRX4600. Security Director Cloud provides organizations with cloud-based unified management, offers a seamless way for organizations to build follow-the-user and –application policies and transition to new architectures, such as SASE, through a single policy framework. CyberRatings.org gave Juniper an “AAA” rating for Security Director’s management and reporting capabilities, noting that logging was robust and UI navigation was straightforward.

“For the second year, Juniper is an undisputed leader in Network Firewalls. Our SRX4600 not only scored an ‘AAA’ rating but also received the highest possible results in every category in the CyberRatings.org test,” said Samantha Madrid, Group VP of Security Business & Strategy at Juniper Networks. “In light of economic constraints, customers tell us that 100% security effectiveness coupled with performance that lowers OpEx costs is more important than ever. We are incredibly proud to deliver our customers top-notch security while meeting their needs.”

“When organizations make new security investments, they need to know they are effective. Our unbiased, independent test results help them get past the marketing noise,” said Vikram Phatak, CEO of CyberRatings.org. “Juniper Networks’ firewall protected the network against practically every threat we threw at them. Customers should know – it works.”

Objective third-party testing houses provide customers with proof that the solutions they are investing in work. Juniper is proud to add this latest test to its impressive list of results over the last four years, including:

Juniper’s “AAA” 2023+CyberRatings.org+Enterprise+Firewall+test results are a continuation of the SRX4600 performance as the most effective firewall on the market, especially in environments where security effectiveness is paramount

100% effectiveness against public cloud exploits in the 2022+Cloud+Network+Firewall+test from CyberRatings.org

100% effectiveness against malware for the past eight quarters in a row from ICSA+Labs+Advanced+Threat+Defense

99.8% security effectiveness in NetSecOPEN%26rsquo%3Bs+2022+Network+Firewall+certification

Read the 2023 CyberRatings.org Enterprise Firewall report in full.

