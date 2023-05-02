Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) to Assertio Holdings, Inc. is fair to Spectrum shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Spectrum shareholders will receive: (1) 0.1783 shares of Assertio common stock for each share of Spectrum common stock they own; and (2) one contingent value right per Spectrum share for the right to receive $0.10 payable upon ROLVEDON net sales (less certain deductions) achieving $175 million during the calendar year ending December 31, 2024, and $0.10 payable upon ROLVEDON net sales (less certain deductions) achieving $225 million during the calendar year ending December 31, 2025.

Halper Sadeh encourages Spectrum shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Spectrum and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Spectrum shareholders; (2) determine whether Assertio is underpaying for Spectrum; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Spectrum shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Spectrum shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages Spectrum shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005798/en/