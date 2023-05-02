ORANGE, Calif., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health , a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that is championing a new path in senior care, today announced that John Kao, founder and CEO, is participating in the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills.



Kao will join fellow health care leaders to discuss “Digital Health for Whole Person Care” on Wednesday, May 3, at 11:30 a.m. PDT.

The four-day global event (April 30-May 3) brings together a dynamic roster of speakers who are reinventing health, finance, business, technology, philanthropy, industry and society. This year’s theme, “Advancing a Thriving World,” will tackle some of today’s most pressing issues and challenges. A livestream will be available at www.milkeninstitute.org .

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC), Alignment Health is a tech-enabled Medicare Advantage company that offers more than 40 benefits-rich, value-driven plans that serve 52 counties across six states. The company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVAⓇ. Based in California, the company’s mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for members every day. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit www.alignmenthealth.com.

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health

[email protected]