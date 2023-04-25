PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB") and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. ("AB Holding") (NYSE: AB) today announced that Seth Bernstein, President and CEO, will participate in the Investor Day hosted by Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EQH) on Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

The event will be held at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and will be broadcast during a live webcast via Equitable Holdings' website at https://ir.equitableholdings.com/ beginning at 1:00 pm ET.

Please use the following link to register for the webcast: Equitable Holdings 2023 Investor Day. Once registered, attendees should access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay will be available via https://ir.equitableholdings.com/ following its conclusion.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

As of March 31, 2023, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 39.3% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.4% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

