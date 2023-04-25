PR Newswire

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank has announced leadership changes featuring several of its key bankers moving into new positions.

"We're excited to promote these emerging leaders. Retention and leadership development allow us to continue building our framework of stability and success," said Richard Murray, SouthState president.

Chris Kamienskiis named head of Consumer and Small Business Banking. A valued SouthState leader since 2016, Kamienski has most recently served as the North Florida president overseeing the First Coast and East Central divisions of Florida. He previously worked as market president for Ameris Bank for three years and chief lending officer during his 10 years at Prosperity Bank.

Jordan Hallamis promoted to director of Government Guaranteed Lending following the retirement of Mark Bryant. Bryant will retire in October with 33 years of banking experience, seven of those with SouthState. He joined SouthState as director of Government Guaranteed Lending.

Hallam has been with SouthState for more than 11 years and most recently served as a senior vice president and sales manager for SouthState's Government Guaranteed Lending division. He has 16 years of commercial lending experience specializing in SBA lending, business banking and investment real estate. He is a graduate of the University of Florida and the Florida School of Banking.

Mark C. Smithhas been promoted to director of the Premier Private Client Group. In his new role, he will lead the segment strategy and banking channel for high-net worth clients. Smith has been a vital member of the high-net worth leadership team since he joined the bank in 2022 as the Premier Private Banking Team Leader for Alabama. Prior to joining SouthState, Smith served as executive vice president and director of private wealth management at Hancock Whitney. He also held key leadership positions in retail banking, business banking, and credit administration at Regions Financial and served as Executive Vice President and Global Wealth Executive for BBVA.

In addition to these line of business leaders, SouthState announces the following new hires have joined the team:

Haiman Albana– Commercial Relationship Manager, Jacksonville, Florida – spent most of his career with Wells Fargo in various credit and business banking roles before moving to CitiBank's credit department. He holds a bachelor's and MBA from National University.

Brian Geppi – Middle Market Banker, Greenville, South Carolina – has an 18-year banking career featuring investment banking, corporate treasury and middle market client coverage in numerous specialized industries across South Carolina. He's a graduate of Furman University and was most recently part of JP Morgan's Middle Market group.

Michael Glenn – Commercial Relationship Manager, Columbia, South Carolina – joins SouthState as an experienced banker with over 15 years in the banking industry spread across multiple segments, including retail/consumer banking, commercial credit management, treasury management and commercial lending. A graduate of The Citadel and a lifelong Columbia native, he gives back to the community by serving on nonprofit boards and committees, currently as treasurer of the Free Medical Clinic. He joins SouthState from United Community Bank where he served as a commercial relationship manager.

Mike Glover – Senior Governmental Relationship Manager, Tampa, Florida – joins SouthState from RBC Capital Markets, where he specialized in investment banking solutions for education-based clients. His 27-year banking career includes equity research and sales, as well as extensive experience in public finance supporting municipal, institutional, education and not-for-profit entities across the eastern United States, with a concentration on the Southeast.

Octavio Hernandez – Commercial Relationship Manager, Miami-Dade County – is a Miami banking-industry veteran with commercial, retail, C&I and investment experience. He joins SouthState from Valley National Bank where he served as commercial real estate relationship manager. Over the course of a 35-year career, he's grown countless client relationships through a wealth of knowledge and experience.

Mark Irby – Commercial Relationship Manager, Polk County, Florida – is a seasoned banker, having spent most of his 25-year banking career with Bank of America as a commercial relationship manager. He previously worked at Chase Bank and had two stints with community banks where he has served as a commercial RM, a business banker and in various credit functions. He boasts deep ties to the commercial marketplace in Polk County and has been an active volunteer in the community.

Alvaro Jiron – Financial Consultant, Coral Gables, Florida – has more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining the SouthState Investment Services team, he worked at financial institutions including Merrill Lynch, Charles Schwab and JP Morgan Chase. He is a graduate of the University of Florida with a degree in management and a minor in economics. He has his FINRA Series 7 and 66 securities registration held with LPL Financial and his Florida Life, Health, and Variable Annuities licenses.

Randy Moyer – Commercial Relationship Manager, Sarasota, Florida – is a well-rounded business and commercial banker with nearly two decades of banking experience. He has led retail banking teams and spent most of his career as a commercial and 7A lender for Huntington Bank in Ohio before relocating to Florida to work for ServisFirst as a core commercial banker.

Andrea Parkinson – Premier Private Banker, Richmond, Virginia – has served in the financial services industry in Richmond for more than 15 years. She has an extensive portfolio of experience which includes consumer, commercial and residential lending. Parkinson is an active part of the Richmond community and volunteers her time working with the Virginia Horse Show Association and United States Hunter Jumper Association. She is passionate about building long term relationships, customizing financial solutions to ensure her clients' overall financial and personal goals are met.

Jenn Poppen – Commercial Relationship Manager, Sarasota, Florida – comes to SouthState from Fifth Third Bank where she worked for the past several years as a business banker. A graduate of Columbia College of Missouri, she will bring depth to C&I calling strategy in the market.

Jeffrey Spencer – Financial Consultant, Winter Haven, Florida – is a veteran financial consultant with 24 years of experience in strategic advice and guidance on investments, insurance, retirement planning and tax-wise investing. He has a Series 7, 26, 63 and 65 securities licenses held at LPL Financial and a State of Florida Life, Health and Variable Annuity license, as well being a Chartered Mutual Fund Counselor (CMFC). He has earned a bachelor's degree from Florida State University and an MBA in Business Management from Warner University.

Abe Swartz – Middle Market Banker, Greenville, South Carolina – brings 25 years of extensive experience in commercial and corporate banking, loan syndications and working capital finance. He is re-joining SouthState from Alliance Partners, where he covered member bank activities involving loan syndications and specialty finance.

Jody Thomasson – Business Banker, Wilmington, North Carolina – brings more than 25 years of banking and sales experience to SouthState, spending the last several years working with commercial, wealth and retail/small business clients at Truist. Thomasson will work with local teammates to create and provide more comprehensive, value-added relationships with current clients and prospective clients in the Wilmington market.

Chad Todd – Commercial Relationship Manager, Jacksonville, Florida – comes to SouthState from Ameris and Truist, where he held the roles of commercial banking relationship manager. He brings experience managing a diverse group of clients, as well as developing new business.

SouthState Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

