i3 Verticals Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates for Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023

54 minutes ago
i3 Verticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IIIV) (“i3 Verticals” or the “Company”), announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2023, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, after the Nasdaq market close.

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss financial results and operations. To listen to the call live via telephone, participants should dial (844) 887-9399 approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephonic replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. ET on May 10, 2023, through May 17, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 and entering Confirmation Code 1617435.

To listen to the call live via webcast, participants should visit the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.i3verticals.com, and go to the “Events” page approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The online replay will be available on this page of the Company’s website beginning shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for 30 days.

About i3 Verticals

The Company delivers seamless integrated software and services to customers in strategic vertical markets. Building on its broad suite of software and services solutions, the Company creates and acquires software products to serve the specific needs of its customers. The Company’s primary strategic verticals are Public Sector (including Education) and Healthcare.

