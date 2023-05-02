VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA /SYTAW ) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular ("PoC") devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced today that Glenn Kennedy, its VP of International Sales, will be attending The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference, which will be held on May 10-11, 2023, at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan, the heart of New York City.

The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference is a two-day, invitation-only event featuring key executives from approximately 150 public and private companies to convey their unique stories to an extensive audience that includes institutional investors, high-net worth individuals, corporate clients and exclusive members of the press.

To learn more, visit https://ibn.fm/EFHutton2023Conference

A wide variety of sectors will be represented, including Consumer and Retail, Energy and Infrastructure, Financial Services, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Industrials, Real Estate, Gaming, Lodging, Sustainability, Technology, Media and Telecommunications. Up to 8 meetings will be selected each day and one-on-one interactive sessions will be provided. The conference will offer companies a novel forum to create, amplify, cross-sell and highlight communications between corporate executives, industry experts and investors across the EF Hutton Platform.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

