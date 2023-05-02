LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / "On an absolutely beautiful April 20th in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oasis Cannabis Dispensary saw 2,700 people who spent an average of $70 per person.

In spite of wait times exceeding one hour, our customers peacefully enjoyed the festive day. Oasis prides itself in servicing the community that we live and work in. Seeing so many familiar faces, new friends, and people of all walks of life was awesome!

The 420 holiday this year was all about our customers and providing them the BEST. DAMN. DEALS! We worked hard to curate a menu that would meet the needs of our customers, providing a variety of cannabis products from 20 of the best cultivators and producers in Nevada. Thank you to each and every one of these vendors and staff members who helped make this day a success.

At Oasis Cannabis Dispensary, we take pride in carrying a wide variety of products from multiple sources so our customers can have the ability to try them and determine which products work best for them. I would like to specifically point out our General Manager, Portia Davis, who worked tirelessly with her team to make all of this possible.

It is inspiring to see all the incredible people continue to shop and support our independent little Oasis. Our focus on supporting our customers' needs in the community in which we live and work will never change.

The company's City Trees division also experienced record shipments to the 80+ stores in the state that carry Nevada's number one brand. The continued confidence that they show City Trees monthly is something we don't take lightly. We do everything we can to provide unique products that meet the price points, needs, and satisfaction of our customers. We also ensure our vendors can maintain margins, while satisfying customer needs."

-Andrew Glashow (CEO/Chairman)

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain ‘'forward-looking information'' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and ‘'forward-looking statements'' as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, the ‘'forward-looking statements''). These statements relate to, among other things, the expected development of our business and joint ventures, results of operations and financial performance, future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. The continued spread of COVID-19 could have, and in some cases already has had, an adverse impact on our business, operations and financial results,including through disruptions in our cultivation and processing activities, supply chains and sales channels,and retail dispensary operations as well as a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession. In some cases, you can identify forward looking statements by terminology such as ‘'may,''‘'might,'' ‘'will,'' ‘'should,'' ‘'intends,'' ‘'expects,'' ‘'plans,'' ‘'goals,'' ‘'projects,'' ‘'anticipates,'' ‘'believes,'' ‘'estimates,'' ‘'predicts,'' ‘'potential,'' or ‘'continue'' or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, are uncertain and involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, levels of activity or performance to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity or performance. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date that they were made. These cautionary statements should be considered together with any written or oral forward-looking statements that we may issue in the future. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to reflect actual results, later events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. See CLS Holdings USA filings with the SEC and on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com for additional details.

Contact Information

CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

Andrew Glashow - Chairman/CEO

[email protected]

888-260-7775

Instagram @clsholdingsusa

SOURCE: CLS Holdings USA, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/751031/CLS-Holdings-CEO-Recaps-420-Festivities-in-Las-Vegas-NV





