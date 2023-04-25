PR Newswire

Accolade Represents Positive Perceptions from Employees and Progress in Advancing ESG Strategy

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that it has been recognized by Forbes as one of the leading employers in the U.S. for diversity.

BD was named to the list based on survey responses from approximately 45,000 U.S. employees working for organizations with a minimum of 1,000 employees and the following criteria:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups. Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered. Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Extensive research was carried out to evaluate how companies fared across a range of diversity-related best-practices; including the availability of resource groups, the publication of diversity data, and the share of women in board and executive positions.

"This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that reflects the diverse people and perspectives represented throughout our society and the communities we serve," said Nicole Thompson, vice president – Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Engagement. "This honor is especially important because it exemplifies the candid and positive feedback from employees at BD and throughout the United States. We remain laser-focused on elevating our policies, programs, and transparency with our progress to further position BD as a best-in-class organization where everyone belongs."

This recognition demonstrates BD's ongoing progress in advancing its environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy, and efforts to achieve its 2030+ goals for promoting a healthy workforce and communities. These goals encompass maintaining a healthy and thriving workforce that cultivates the company's culture of inclusion, safety, well-being, and also contributes to community and company health. In addition to this accolade, BD was recently included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the fourth straight year.

To learn more about the inclusion, diversity and equity systems, processes and tools that drive action and accountability at BD, read the 2022 Global ID&E Report.

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its 77,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/ and Twitter @BDandCo .

