BOUNTIFUL, UT / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / OneMeta AI (www.onemeta.ai) (OTC PINK:ONEI). OneMeta AI, the pioneering mastermind behind AI-powered language solutions, has unveiled the groundbreaking VerbumCall, a game-changing phone-to-phone language translation service set to redefine the boundaries of human communication. With a powerful focus on language interpretation, sentiment, location, and context, VerbumCall achieves an astonishing 94+% accuracy, eliminating language barriers and connecting the world like never before.

Harnessing the prowess of VerbumOS™ - the Adaptative Multilingual Recognition System™, VerbumCall generates precise translations and transcripts in 152 languages, seamlessly bridging linguistic divides and setting a new benchmark for translation and interpretation services. Experience the innovation for yourself with the demo now available on the OneMeta AI website (www.onemeta.ai).

VerbumCall is the revolutionary breakthrough that businesses, governments, and individuals have long awaited.

Users will experience uninterrupted conversations as VerbumCall transcends language barriers in real-time. In less than a second for translation and interpretation to occur, callers and recipients will communicate effortlessly in their native languages, fostering a world of infinite connection.

From healthcare to education, government, geopolitical, and customer service call centers, VerbumCall is poised to transform industries and lives globally. Medical professionals will now communicate with non-English-speaking patients quickly and accurately; while schools, parents, and students benefit from streamlined communications. Customer service call centers will now provide unparalleled support, transcending language limitations.

"We are ecstatic to announce and unveil VerbumCall, the pinnacle of AI-based language solutions," said Saúl Leal, CEO of OneMeta AI. "Our dedicated team has developed a service that transcends language barriers, interpreting and transcribing languages with unprecedented speed and accuracy. VerbumCall is the catalyst that will unite the world, breaking the last great barrier-language. It is time to embrace a truly inclusive world, as the flow of knowledge accelerates to light speed."

Discover VerbumCall today. Visit the OneMeta AI website to learn more about this transformative service that is redefining the future of communication.

