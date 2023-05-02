Werner+Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is excited to enhance its sustainability efforts through testing and validating the 2023 X15N Cummins natural gas engine in its fleet. Werner is one of the few carriers that have started testing the newest engine technology with natural gas, with a goal to achieve a 55 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035.

“As a top five truckload carrier in North America, we are committed to implementing sustainability initiatives creating long-lasting and industry-wide impacts,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “These vehicles can greatly reduce emissions when running renewable natural gas and we are eager and willing to help validate this new technology.”

Renewable natural gas (RNG) is a biogas that comes from a variety of sources, including municipal landfills, water purification facilities and livestock farms, among many other sources, and can be up to seven times cleaner toward carbon emissions than diesel. This technology is built on a global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) platform by Cummins and will be tested in the market through the Peterbilt Model 579. Cummins anticipates production of the X15N in 2024.

“Testing the new X15N with Werner Enterprises is a natural step in our ever-evolving relationship with one of the nation’s largest truckload fleets as we continue to work together on new technologies,” said Puneet Jhawar, General Manager – Global Spark Ignited and Fuel Delivery System Business. “We are excited to put Cummins next generation natural gas-powertrain through the rigor of Werner’s structured testing and validation process to deliver a world-class product for our full production start in early 2024.”

“Werner Enterprises is an excellent business partner of Peterbilt, and this is an excellent example of working together on our joint commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR Vice President and Peterbilt General Manager.

To learn more about Werner’s sustainability goals and initiatives, view their 2022 Corporate and Social Responsibility Update Report here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

