Werner Among First Group of Carriers to Test Renewable Natural Gas Through Cummins Engines

Author's Avatar
57 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Werner+Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN), a premier transportation and logistics provider, is excited to enhance its sustainability efforts through testing and validating the 2023 X15N Cummins natural gas engine in its fleet. Werner is one of the few carriers that have started testing the newest engine technology with natural gas, with a goal to achieve a 55 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2035.

“As a top five truckload carrier in North America, we are committed to implementing sustainability initiatives creating long-lasting and industry-wide impacts,” said Werner’s Chairman, President and CEO Derek Leathers. “These vehicles can greatly reduce emissions when running renewable natural gas and we are eager and willing to help validate this new technology.”

Renewable natural gas (RNG) is a biogas that comes from a variety of sources, including municipal landfills, water purification facilities and livestock farms, among many other sources, and can be up to seven times cleaner toward carbon emissions than diesel. This technology is built on a global Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) platform by Cummins and will be tested in the market through the Peterbilt Model 579. Cummins anticipates production of the X15N in 2024.

“Testing the new X15N with Werner Enterprises is a natural step in our ever-evolving relationship with one of the nation’s largest truckload fleets as we continue to work together on new technologies,” said Puneet Jhawar, General Manager – Global Spark Ignited and Fuel Delivery System Business. “We are excited to put Cummins next generation natural gas-powertrain through the rigor of Werner’s structured testing and validation process to deliver a world-class product for our full production start in early 2024.”

“Werner Enterprises is an excellent business partner of Peterbilt, and this is an excellent example of working together on our joint commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability,” said Jason Skoog, PACCAR Vice President and Peterbilt General Manager.

To learn more about Werner’s sustainability goals and initiatives, view their 2022 Corporate and Social Responsibility Update Report here.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: WERN) delivers superior truckload transportation and logistics services to customers across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With 2022 revenues of $3.3 billion, an industry-leading modern truck and trailer fleet, more than 14,000 talented associates and our innovative Werner EDGE technology, we are an essential solutions provider for customers who value the integrity of their supply chain and require safe and exceptional on-time service. Werner provides Dedicated and One-Way Truckload services as well as Logistics services that include truckload brokerage, freight management, intermodal and final mile. As an industry leader, Werner is deeply committed to promoting sustainability and supporting diversity, equity and inclusion.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230425005835r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005835/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.