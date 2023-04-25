Sinch announces Microsoft Teams professional and managed services partnership with Synoptek

CHICAGO and STOCKHOLM, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sinch, which powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud, today announced it will now offer professional and managed services for Microsoft Teams Phone System, integrated with Operator Connect or Direct Routing through a new partnership with Synoptek, a leading global business and digital transformation advisory and consulting firm and Microsoft Gold partner.

Enterprise customers have a significant demand for professional services to augment their staff for managing the implementation, deployment, and support of Microsoft Teams Phone System and connectivity to the public switched telephone network (PSTN). Sinch's growing base of Operator Connect clients and their needs for this additional support inspired the new partnership.

Sinch is a Microsoft Operator Connect partner helping enterprises bring their voice services into Teams through Operator Connect, enabling calls to anyone, anywhere, over the PSTN. Many enterprises are migrating to the cloud with Microsoft Teams as their primary phone system to reduce costs and streamline infrastructure. Professional and managed services help enterprises complete this digital transformation faster and more efficiently.

Sinch enables voice services over its carrier grade voice network — the largest tier 1 network in the United States with 99.999% uptime, delivering highly reliable service to enterprises and service providers. As a Microsoft-approved partner of Operator Connect Teams calling and one of the few certified for E911, Sinch uniquely provides a cost-effective pricing structure, an easy-to-use self-service portal, and high-quality voice calling.

"We have a strong working relationship with Synoptek," said John Schoder, chief revenue officer at Sinch. "By combining the power of the Sinch network and Synoptek's expertise with Microsoft Teams, we provide a comprehensive solution ensuring the proper implementation, support, and delivery of an organization's digital transformation to Teams for voice services."

About Sinch
Sinch powers meaningful conversations between businesses and their customers through its Customer Communications Cloud. More than 150,000 businesses – including many of the world's largest tech companies – rely on Sinch and its global Super Network, which is the most secure and reliable network for messaging, voice and email. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since it was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, with shares traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Learn more at sinch.com.

About Synoptek
Synoptek is a global, full-service business and digital technology solutions provider and advisory firm that helps companies envision, transform and evolve. As a systems integrator and managed technology group, Synoptek partners with organizations worldwide, helping them navigate the ever-changing technology landscape and build solid tech foundations for their businesses. With its comprehensive offerings, global workforce and strategic technology partnerships, Synoptek helps companies grow their business while optimizing and protecting their IT ecosystem. With growth, ownership, inclusivity and philanthropy embedded in its DNA, Synoptek is committed to delivering improved business results and unmatched service to all its stakeholders. Discover more at www.synoptek.com, or connect with Synoptek on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

