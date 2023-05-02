Global Industrial Company To Report First Quarter 2023 Results on May 2, 2023

PORT WASHINGTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), a value-added distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, today announced that it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after U.S. market hours.image-1.png

Management will host a conference call and question and answer session on the Company's results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on May 2nd. To access the call, please dial 412-317-6347 five minutes prior to the start time. The call will also be available via webcast on the Company's website at https://investors.globalindustrial.com.

If you are unable to listen to the call at its scheduled time, the webcast will be archived on www.globalindustrial.com for approximately 90 days.

About Global Industrial Company

Global Industrial Company (

NYSE:GIC, Financial), through its operating subsidiaries, is a value-added distributor. For more than 70 years, Global Industrial has gone the extra mile for its customers and offers more than a million industrial and MRO products, including its own Global Industrial Exclusive Brands™. With extensive product knowledge and a solutions-based approach, Global Industrial helps customers solve problems to be more successful. At Global Industrial, "We can supply that®."

Investor/Media Contact:

Mike Smargiassi/Ryan Golden
The Plunkett Group
212-739-6729
[email protected] / [email protected]

SOURCE: Global Industrial Company



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751077/Global-Industrial-Company-To-Report-First-Quarter-2023-Results-on-May-2-2023

