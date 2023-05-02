NLS Pharmaceutics Presents Latest Preclinical Pipeline Data at American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NLSP)(NASDAQ:NLSPW) ("NLS" or the "Company"), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders, today announced it will present new and compelling preclinical data on four of its pipeline compounds at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology (ASCP), which is being held from May 30 to June 2, 2023, in Miami, Florida.image.png

NLS Pharmaceutics' Chief Scientific Officer, Eric Konofal, MD, PhD, will present important and significant data on four compounds highlighting the company's focus on and investment in therapeutic areas of rare hypersomnia disorders and complex neurologic disorders. The NLS discovery platform currently focuses on single molecules that function through multiple mechanisms designed to target the complexity of the CNS disease state.

"We are delighted to present this compelling data on indicators such as chronic fatigue and memory associated with neurologic disorders," commented Dr. Konofal, adding "We will continue to invest in our discovery research and development programs, with the goal of adding what we believe to be promising new compounds to address the unment needs of patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders."

Details of NLS Pharmaceutics' Research Presentations are as follows:

Title Effects of NLS-4 (Lauflumide) and modafinil in a rat model of chronic severe fatigue
Date June 1, 2023, 12:30 PM - 2:15PM
Authors Jean-Charles Bizot, Fabienne Massé, Julie Combeau, Norinne Lacerda-Queiroz, Sabrina David, Laurent Benel, George Apostol, and Eric Konofal

Title Effects of NLS-8 (Melafenoxate) on memory in a model of Alzheimer's Disease, the scopolamine-induced amnesia in the novel object recognition test in mice
Date June 1, 2023, 12:30 PM - 2:15PM
Authors Jean-Charles Bizot, Sabrina David, Fabienne Massé, Fabrice Trovero, Bruno Figadere, George Apostol, and Eric Konofal

Title Effects of NLS-11 (Benedin) on memory in the novel object recognition test in mice
Date May 31, 2023,11:15AM - 1:00PM
Authors Jean-Charles Bizot, Sabrina David, Fabienne Massé, Fabrice Trovero, Bruno Figadere, George Apostol, and Eric Konofal

Title Effects of NLS-12 (Oxafuramine) on memory in the novel object recognition test in mice
Date 11:15AM - 1:00PM
Authors Jean-Charles Bizot, Sabrina David, Fabienne Massé, Fabrice Trovero, Bruno Figadere, George Apostol, and Eric Konofal

About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: NLSP) is a global development-stage biopharmaceutical company, working with a network of world-class partners and internationally recognized scientists, focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system, or CNS, disorders, who have unmet medical needs. Headquartered in Switzerland and founded in 2015, NLS is led by an experienced management team with a track record of developing and commercializing product candidates. For more information, please visit www.nlspharma.com.

For additional information:

Marianne Lambertson (investors & media)
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.
+1 239.682.8500
[email protected]

www.nlspharmaceutics.com

SOURCE: NLS Pharmaceutics AG



