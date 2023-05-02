AYRO Delivers Keynote Address at University of Texas Longhorn Racing Vehicle Reveal

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AYRO is the inaugural corporate sponsor for the Longhorn Racing Unveiling Event

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / AYRO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, participated in and delivered the keynote address at the sponsored University of Texas at Austin Longhorn Racing Unveiling on Saturday, April 22.

img_1527.jpg

Longhorn Racing is a student chapter of The Society of Automotive Engineers located at the University of Texas that provides members the opportunity to explore different engineering fields and develop industry-level, tangible skills. The organization is comprised of three Collegiate Design Series Teams that focus on developing, building and racing vehicles using combustion, electric, or solar power. At the unveiling event, the combustion and electric teams displayed the race cars that they will use to compete this year, and the solar team presented the designs and mechanics for the solar race car that they will use to compete in 2024.

"As we continue along on our journey of sustainability, we look­­ to our future engineers to carry that momentum forward," noted Tom Wittenschlaeger, CEO at AYRO. "Over the past year, we have substantially increased our partnership with The University of Texas at Austin and brought on interns from the Cockrell School of Engineering. Today we are honored to support our future engineers by sponsoring this year's Longhorn Racing Vehicle Unveiling Event."

ayro-098.jpg

­­­

"We are honored to have AYRO as a sponsor of this year's unveiling," said Dr. Scott Evans, assistant professor of practice and director of Texas Inventionworks in the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin. "The city of Austin has become the birthplace of so many wonderful electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers. AYRO's support for our students in both sponsorship and through practical application provides great experience for our students."

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

Media Inquiries:

Nick Kastner
Forum Communications
678-943-3859
[email protected]

Lizzy Harris
Pipit Communications
303-503-1136
[email protected]

Investor Inquiries:

Joey Delahoussaye
CORE IR
516-222-2560
[email protected]

SOURCE: AYRO, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751106/AYRO-Delivers-Keynote-Address-at-University-of-Texas-Longhorn-Racing-Vehicle-Reveal

img.ashx?id=751106

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.