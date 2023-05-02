CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Discovery Education presents a curated collection of free standards-aligned resources empowering educators nationwide to incorporate DNA education into teaching and learning in celebration of National DNA Day. Discovery Education is the worldwide edtech leader whose state-of-the-art digital platform supports learning wherever it takes place.

Established in 2003 by the National Human Genome Research Institute, National DNA Day raises awareness and celebrates DNA's importance to the world. 2023 also marks the 20th anniversary of the Human Genome Project's completion and the 70th anniversary of the discovery of the DNA double helix. In recognition of this day, these important anniversaries, and the unique connectivity and power of DNA, Discovery Education presents the following collection of resources in collaboration with partners leading the way in biotechnology.

Virtual Field Trip

Grades 6-12

The Genomics: Decoding the Language of Life Virtual Field Trip transports students to the Illumina labs in San Diego, CA to meet real-world experts harnessing the power of the genome to improve lives and support the conservation of the Earth's natural resources.

An accompanying educator guide and classroom conversation starter packet provides teachers with materials and activities for before, during, and after the virtual field trip. The Genomics: Decoding the Language of Life Virtual Field Trip, builds upon a suite of resources available at no-cost to middle and high school educators fromDNA Decodedwith The Illumina Corporate Foundation. Educators can find digital lesson bundles, classroom activities, career guides, and more to help students explore the power of DNA.

Instructional Resources

Grades 9-12

Futurelab+ expands high school students' access to biotechnology education to inspire them to solve some of the most pressing challenges facing society today. Designed in partnership with Genentech to build a more diverse and inclusive future STEM workforce, Futurelab+offers a new, comprehensive biotechnology curriculum that includes groundbreaking content addressing health equity and the importance of advancing inclusivity and representation in clinical research - both critical issues to introduce to young people contemplating careers in science and medicine.

This collection of instructional material meets national education and industry standards emphasizing the in-demand skills needed across the full product development lifecycle - from molecule to medicine. These resources expose students and educators to the breadth of educational opportunities and career pathways across biotechnology and are designed to be easily implemented in all classrooms - regardless of access to expensive resources or lab equipment. In addition to the curriculum, Futurelab+ also provides unique educator support through a Community of Practice and a Professional Learning Community which includes access to biotech professional volunteers.

Discover more DNA-curated content on Discovery Education's K-12 learning platform in the Cells channel. Connecting educators to a vast collection of high-quality, standards-aligned content, ready-to-use digital lessons, intuitive quiz and activity creation tools, and professional learning resources, Discovery Education provides educators with an enhanced learning platform that facilitates engaging, daily instruction.

"DNA was discovered by Rosalind Franklin, Maurice Wilkins, James Watson, and other colleagues, and their discovery is now the cornerstone of research on which life-saving cures for disease, cancer, and more are based. These standards-aligned and research-backed resources make DNA relatable and engaging for students," said Amy Nakamoto, General Manager of Social Impact at Discovery Education.

