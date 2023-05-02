MIDLAND, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Dow ( NYSE:DOW, Financial) has earned a place on the Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the third consecutive year, moving up ten places from #99 last year to #89.

Dow is also the only materials science company to be recognized and one of only three manufacturing and production companies to make the list.

To determine the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Great Place To Work analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than half a million employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies with at least 1,000 employees. Companies also submitted essays describing their efforts to offer generous and innovative support for their people, which were validated against employee survey responses.

"We are proud of this recognition which is based on direct feedback from our employees" said Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and chief executive officer. "Being recognized again as a Great Place to Work is also an opportunity to continue to reflect on the responsibility we have to our people and our culture going forward, and ensuring we continue to raise the bar on enabling the best possible employee experience at Dow - which in turn enables better outcomes for all our stakeholders."

Making the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list is highly competitive. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifiers.

"This recognition is proof of the commitment from Team Dow to establish a workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion for all," said Alveda Williams, Dow chief inclusion officer. "Our Company thrives because of Team Dow, and in order to realize our ambition, it is necessary to cultivate a culture where everyone can contribute their utmost potential."

Dow has also been recognized by Great Place to Work® with certifications in several other countries around the world including Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, France, India, Mexico, the Philippines, Poland, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Additionally, Dow was named one of the "World's Most Admired Companies" by FORTUNE in 2023, named "2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care®" for the 3rd consecutive year by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE, and one of the "Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production™" by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE in 2022.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

About Great Place To Work®

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, we have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Our employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything we do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work for all.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. We achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. We measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And we hold companies accountable. Our goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

