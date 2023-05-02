Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. Subsidiary Lords of Gastown Motorcycle Company had a Huge Success at Motorcycle Beach Party Mazatlan, Mexico Entering Into a Distribution Collaberation with Paulo Orozco for All of Mexico

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc. ("LRDS" or the "Company") (CSE:LRDS)(OTCQB:LRDSF)(FSE:4XM) is pleased to announce Lords of Gastown Motorcycle MBP - Motorcycle Beach Party event in Mazatlán, Mexico was a huge success, with a turnout of over 16,000 motorcycle enthusiasts from all over North America and Mexico. Attendance for the 27th annual Mazatlán International Motorcycle Week (Legendaria Semana De La Moto) was over 60,000 over the four-day weekend.screenshot%202023-04-25%20110020.png

Lords of Gastown shared moments from MBP on Instagram's live broadcast, post and stories which can be viewed at https://www.instagram.com/lordsofgastown/?hl=en and on our Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lordsofgastown/. The Motorcycle Beach Party hosted DJ Sonido, Factor Zimple, Grupo Aliado, La Reta, Smoking Kills, Group de Alcurnia, La Rezaka, Acixion and Alejandro Marcovich El Animal (Tribute to Caifanes)

We are also pleased to announce we have formed a distribution collaboration with Motoclub Mazatlan's, Paulo Orozco to further expand our initial line of Lords of Sinaloa sleeveless t, t-shirts and hoodies. Lords growing popularity in Mexico and the USA has shown demand for Lords branded products is achieving strong brand recognition. Lord's will be attending the Mexico Motorcycle Expo in Mexico City, Mexico in November 2023. We look forward to another opportunity to continue to strengthen the Lord's brand identity in the Mexican market.

Tyler Haywood, Design Director said, "Lords was well represented at this year's event, we had a great time meeting old and new friends of the Lords brand, and participated in hosting several events including the bikini contest, the Lords team is looking forward to working with Paulo Orozco and his team.

About Lords

Lords brand develops, produces, markets lifestyle apparel and natural health products through our eCommerce platform to B2B and B2C consumers in North America, South America and Europe utilizing its proprietary platform. Strong partnerships with fulfilment centres in Canada, US and Nicaragua allows Lords to increase its strong footprint in apparel, hemp and health & wellness product markets. Strategically positioned to capitalize on high-growth sectors of an engaged and loyal following with a trusted brand.

ON BEHALF OF LORDS & COMPANY WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.

(signed) "Chris Farnworth"
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.
https://lordsholdings.com/

Certain statements included in this press release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This press release contains forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors.

Statements about the Company's future branded lifestyle apparel are all forward-looking information.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include failure to obtain a Cannabis Act license in a timely manner or at all, the continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, including the effects of COVID-19. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the statements will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Lords & Company Worldwide Holdings Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/751134/Lords-Company-Worldwide-Holdings-Inc-Subsidiary-Lords-of-Gastown-Motorcycle-Company-had-a-Huge-Success-at-Motorcycle-Beach-Party-Mazatlan-Mexico-Entering-Into-a-Distribution-Collaberation-with-Paulo-Orozco-for-All-of-Mexico

img.ashx?id=751134

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.