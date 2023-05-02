Covia's Director of ESG Shares How Engagement Drives Results

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2023 / Covia
ccd039d0-0d55-4325-bdf0-2a60e7323d95.jpg

Covia is committed to being more than just a leading provider of high-performance mineral and material solutions for the Industrial and Energy markets. We believe that through our Covia Values-Safety First, Be Different, Deliver on Promise, Act Responsibly-we can make a positive difference for our Team Members, the environment and our stakeholders.

This year's report, to be released in June, will mark Covia's 18th consecutive year of corporate responsibility reporting. We will provide progress updates on our 2030 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitments. Natalie Eglinton, Director of ESG at Covia, recently shed some light on these initiatives, as well as how Covia plans to continue to drive these goals forward in the coming years:

Each year we reaffirm our commitment to creating a sustainable future. In 2022, we moved forward with the realignment of our ESG strategy which set our GOALS THAT INSPIRE: ESG 2030. These ambitious goals are led by Steering teams, managed by Covia Team Members from across our footprint. These teams are engaged year-round helping to drive meaningful progress. They are empowered to make key decisions and to take an active role to deliver results in line with our ESG vision and strategy. These Team Members are the ones who make it all happen!

I continue to be thankful for the support, collaboration and expertise of our Covia Team Members who make our achievements possible.

Covia's ESG initiatives position Covia to be an even stronger partner, dedicated to being a good neighbor for generations to come.

In June, Covia will be releasing our 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. Follow our social media pages on Facebook and LinkedIn as we highlight the report findings and share valuable insight about our progress.

