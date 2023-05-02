AGCO Production Supervisor Wins Women in Manufacturing's 2023 Women MAKE Award

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

AGCO Corporation, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced Women in Manufacturing, has named Maria Aleman, production supervisor at AGCO’s Hesston, Kansas facility, a recipient of the 2023+Women+MAKE+Award. This prestigious honor recognizes women leaders in the manufacturing industry and encourages them to lift up the next generation of female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005865/en/

Women_Make_2023_Group_Pic.jpg

(L-R) Jessica Stone, Director of Supply Chain in Hesston, KS; Rachel Giannini, VP of Communications, Chief Communications Officer; Tim Millwood, SVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer; Maria Aleman, Production Supervisor; Russ Haug, Senior Manager of Operations; Ivory Harris, SVP, Chief Human Resources Officer; Eric Fisher, VP Manufacturing, NA; Julie Reese, Corporate Communications Director pose together at the 2023 Women Make Awards to celebrate award winners in Washington, D.C. on April 20, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Maria is an outstanding professional who works diligently to make a positive difference for her co-workers and community,” said Tim Millwood, AGCO Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer. “She is a terrific role model for women in manufacturing, exemplifying AGCO’s dedication to delivering high-quality products to our farmers and ensuring ongoing employee safety and development. We are very proud of her award-winning accomplishment.”

Ms. Aleman started her AGCO career as a material handler on the production floor, then worked her way up to production supervisor. She is widely regarded as a collaborative leader and active safety champion.

“There is no doubt that the 2023 Women MAKE Awards Honorees and Emerging Leaders are immensely talented and accomplished,” said Cornerstone Building Brands President and CEO and Women MAKE Awards Chair Rose Lee. “They serve as excellent role models who are committed to inspiring and supporting women and girls of all ages. Their example is how we will create an industry that is as diverse as the communities we serve.”

Women in Manufacturing, a division of the Manufacturing Institute, celebrates women in science, technology, engineering and production careers at all levels who have made outstanding achievements in their companies and communities. The Women MAKE Awards, formerly called the STEP Ahead Awards, provides women with the tools and motivation to pay it forward and inspire the next generation. Since the program was launched in 2012, 17 AGCO women have been honored by the Manufacturing Institute for demonstrating excellence and leadership in the manufacturing industry.

About AGCO

AGCO (

NYSE:AGCO, Financial) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230425005865r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005865/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.