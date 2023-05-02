Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), in partnership with National 4-H Council, announced today the kick-off of the Spring Paper Clover campaign, a biannual fundraiser that generates millions of dollars in scholarships for 4-H youth. Donations from the campaign strengthen 4-H educational programs and provide students with the opportunity to engage in hands-on projects, receive guidance from adult mentors and develop the skills necessary to take on proactive leadership roles.

From April 26-May 7, customers can purchase a paper clover at checkout in Tractor Supply stores nationwide or online at TractorSupply.com. Ninety percent of all donations directly support 4-H youth in the state in which the donation was made, while the remaining 10 percent support national 4-H programming.

"The 4-H Spring Paper Clover Fundraiser is about more than just raising funds; it's about creating resilient and independent young leaders," explained Kimberley Gardiner, chief marketing officer at Tractor Supply. "Now more than ever, we need to invest in our youth and help them develop skills that will serve them for a lifetime. Support for the 4-H Spring Paper Clover Fundraiser makes a huge impact by providing scholarships for kids to learn critical skills to prepare them for success in any future endeavor."

4‑H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. Its research-based programming includes activities in the areas of health, science, agriculture and civic engagement, and the guidance and life-long skills necessary to succeed in college and career.

“A 4-H experience, whether it be summer camp or a national leadership activity, provides young people with the opportunity to find their spark and discover their purpose,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Our partnership with Tractor Supply helps create opportunities for all young people to gain the necessary skills that will help them realize their potential and make a positive impact in their communities today and tomorrow.”

Tractor Supply has partnered with 4-H since 2010, and since that time has raised more than $19 millon through the Paper Clover campaign, impacting more than 80,000 young people.

For more information on Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover campaign in support of 4-H youth, visit www.TractorSupply.com%2F4H.

About Tractor Supply Company

For 85 years, Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) has been passionate about serving the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers, homeowners, gardeners, pet enthusiasts and all those who enjoy living Life Out Here. Tractor Supply is the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the U.S., ranking 294 on the 2022 Fortune 500. The company’s more than 50,000 Team Members are known for delivering legendary service and helping customers pursue their passions, whether that means being closer to the land, taking care of animals or living a hands-on, DIY lifestyle. In store and online, Tractor Supply provides what customers need – anytime, anywhere, any way they choose at the low prices they deserve.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 2,147 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, including 81 stores acquired from Orscheln Farm and Home in 2022 that will be rebranded to Tractor Supply by the end of 2023. For more information on Tractor Supply, visit www.tractorsupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer providing products and services for pet owners. As of December 31, 2022, the Company operated 186 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit www.petsense.com.

About 4‑H

4‑H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4‑H programs empower six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4‑H is the youth development program of our nation’s Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than three thousand local Extension offices. Globally, 4‑H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4‑H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4‑H at 4-H.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005959/en/