BOXBOROUGH, Mass., April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the grand opening of the community clubhouse at Enclave at Boxborough in Massachusetts. The 2,100 square-foot residents’ clubhouse and amenity center includes a lounge, fitness center, heated outdoor pool, and community garden. Home buyers are invited to visit the community to tour the new clubhouse and amenities, as well as the limited number of quick move-in homes remaining for sale.

A private active-adult community of only 50 luxury paired townhomes in charming Boxborough, Enclave at Boxborough by Toll Brothers offers low-maintenance living and beautiful home sites conveniently located just minutes from Interstate 495. The community is 30 miles from the New Hampshire state border and downtown Boston.

The homes in Enclave at Boxborough are unmatched in the area, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known. With stunning architectural designs, Toll Brothers luxury homes offer open-concept floor plans ranging from 1,800 to 2,600+ square feet with one or two stories, first-floor primary bedroom suites, and 2-car garages.


“Toll Brothers Massachusetts communities continue to set the standard in luxury homes and resort-style living for active adults seeking to be close to family,” said Dave Bauer, Division President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “Our Enclave at Boxborough community offers private townhomes with only two homes per building, exclusive amenities, and a fantastic location close to downtown Boston.”

Only a limited number of homes remain at Enclave at Boxborough, including quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features available for delivery as early as May 2023. Homes are priced from the mid-$800,000s.

Toll Brothers active adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on Enclave at Boxborough by Toll Brothers and to schedule an appointment to visit, call 855-999-8655 or visit EnclaveAtBoxborough.com.



About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | [email protected]

